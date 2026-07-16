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WRIGHT TWP. — After a quiet couple of trips to the plate in the middle innings, Back Mountain picked up two runs in the bottom of the fifth to give themselves a bit more cushion trying to close out Thursday night’s game with Mountain Top.

As it turned out, those two runs did more than provide some breathing room: they ensured that Back Mountain’s season would continue at least one more day.

Hunter Stavish got the last two outs in relief to quell a Mountain Top rally and preserve a 7-5 win for Back Mountain in an Section 5 9-11 elimination game.

Back Mountain will now get another shot at Green Ridge on Friday in the Section 5 championship game, but it didn’t come without some late-inning dramatics.

Mountain Top trailed 7-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning, but the tourney hosts rallied for three runs and had the tying and potential winning runs aboard.

Andrew Petros and Henry Arcangeli each singled and Ashton Cook smoked a double to bring home Petros for the first run.

Arcangeli scored on a wild pitch, and Cook scored on a base hit from Matthew Hummel to make it 7-5.

Taking the ball in relief with one out, Stavish was able to look to his fielders for help: a fly ball to center was snagged for the second out and a pop fly into shallow left was caught for the final out.

“I feel like this is where we play our best baseball, when our backs are against the wall,” Back Mountain manager Jerry Brodginski said. “These boys come out and they deliver every single time for us … we saw it in the (District 31) championship game, we’ve seen it before and we saw it tonight.”

Tim Tarr earned the win for Back Mountain with 4.2 innings of strong work on the mound, allowing two runs despite Mountain Top scattering nine hits off him.

He was staked to a lead pretty quickly, as Back Mountain took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The first five batters reached safely and the first four came around to score in the inning for Back Mountain. Matthew DeSanto and Marco Scatton had RBI singles, Antonio Roman worked a bases-loaded walk and Jaxon Pentka hit into a fielder’s choice to bring the fourth run home.

Mountain Top scratched one back in the second with an RBI single from Noah Sorber, only for Back Mountain to answer in the bottom half.

The District 16 champs cut the lead to 5-2 with William Gagliardi drilling a single to score Noah Geiger, and that’s where the lead stayed until Max Gannon extended it to 7-2 with a two-run single in the fifth.

Mountain Top hit the ball all night, tallying 14 hits in total, but Back Mountain’s defense played mistake-free and made all the right throws and looks to keep those hits from turning into runs.

“It’s a non-stop process, we are constantly making adjustments to every possible thing we can,” Brodginski said of his team’s clean work in the field.

Petros, Gagliardi, Hummel and Matthew Dutrow all had multi-hit games for Mountain Top.

Back Mountain will need to defeat Green Ridge twice in order to win the Section 5 title; if Back Mountain wins Friday’s game, than the two teams will meet again at 2 p.m. on Saturday to decide a champion.

A Green Ridge victory on Friday would lock up the title for the District 32 squad and send them on through to the state tournament in Selinsgrove.

Section 5 9-11 Baseball

Back Mountain 7, Mountain Top 5

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Dutrow 2b`3`0`2`0

Gagliardi 3b`3`0`2`1

Petros p`3`1`2`0

Arcangeli ss`3`1`1`0

Cook 1b`2`1`1`1

Stahlnecker cf`2`0`0`0

Hummel eh`2`1`2`1

Sorber rf-p`3`0`1`1

McDonough c`3`1`1`0

Rivera eh`3`0`1`0

Geiger lf`2`1`1`0

Olshefski eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`30`5`14`4

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Tarr p`1`2`0`0

Gannon eh`3`1`2`2

DeSanto 1b`3`1`1`1

Mann eh`1`1`0`0

Roman c`1`0`0`1

Brodginski 2b`2`0`0`0

Scatton ss`1`0`1`1

Pentka 3b`1`0`0`1

Zaruta eh-p`2`0`0`0

Hornak rf`2`1`1`0

Stavish lf-p`1`1`1`0

Mercadante cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`7`6`6

Mountain Top`011`003 — 5

Back Mountain`410`02x— 7

2B — Hummel, Cook.

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Petros (L)`3.2`4`5`5`6`3

Sorber`1.1`2`2`2`1`2

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tarr (W)`4.2`9`2`2`1`2

Zaruta`0.2`3`3`3`1`0

Stavish`0.2`2`0`0`0`0