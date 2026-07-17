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WRIGHT TWP. — After eliminating North Pocono and Mountain Top on back-to-back nights, the Back Mountain 9-11 all-stars found themselves going toe-to-toe with the Green Ridge team that knocked them into the elimination bracket in the first place.

Back Mountain entered Friday night needing two wins over Green Ridge to win the Section 5 title. With the help of some strong pitching and a deep lineup, one of those wins is now in hand.

Maddox Zaruta drove in three runs from the bottom of the Back Mountain order as the District 31 champs defeated Green Ridge 4-3 to force a rematch on Saturday with the sectional championship on the line.

Matt DeSanto threw 4.2 strong innings to earn the win, and for the second straight day Hunter Stavish inherited some trouble but managed to hold off Green Ridge’s lineup for his second save in as many nights.

“This is the exact sequence we hoped for, we knew Matt would carry us most of the game … and we had Hunter in the back waiting,” Back Mountain manager Jerry Brodginski said. “We knew he could finish the job.”

DeSanto cruised through the first four innings with just one unearned run against him, but Green Ridge started to get to him as the 85-pitch limit approached in the fifth.

Green Ridge was trailing 4-1 but loaded the bases with two outs and cut it to 4-2 after Leland Kearney drew a walk to push a run across.

The call was made to Stavish, and though he allowed an RBI single off the bat of Jordan Vescovi to make it 4-3, the reliever got Mike Meyers to pop out to keep the lead intact.

With the crisis averted, Stavish came back out in the top of the sixth and retired the side in order to send the Section 5 championship to a second game.

Stavish was coming off a brief but pivotal pitching appearance in Thursday’s win over Mountain Top, entering the game to record the final two outs and halt a Mountain Top rally that saw the tying and go-ahead runs reach base.

In Friday’s game, Back Mountain briefly trailed 1-0 but scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

It was Zaruta, hitting in the ninth spot in Back Mountain’s 12-man lineup, who did the damage: he looped a base hit into right field that brought Ben Brodginski and Marco Scatton home to score.

Zaruta struck again in the fourth inning to help pad Back Mountain’s lead. After a wild pitch brought home Scatton to make it 3-1, Zaruta knocked a liner into centerfield to score Jaxon Pentka.

Those two runs proved critical after Green Ridge cut into the lead later on, ultimately allowing Back Mountain to stay out in front.

“He’s the life of the team, he lifts our spirits up here all the time,” coach Brodginski said of Zaruta. “He’s our little secret weapon down there.”

Max Gannon joined Zaruta in the multi-hit club for Back Mountain with a pair of singles in his two plate appearances. Hudson Mann and Maxton Mercadante each doubled for Back Mountain in the win.

Jimmy Haggerty had an RBI single to give Green Ridge the early lead. Charlie Trapper scored two of Green Ridge’s three runs, with Alex Cantafio drawing a walk and scoring the third run in the fifth inning.

The win for Back Mountain avenges a previous loss to Green Ridge in the tournament’s opening round on Tuesday.

The two teams will meet one final time at 2 p.m. on Saturday to decide a Section 5 champion and determine who will represent the area in next week’s state tournament.

Section 5 9-11 Baseball

Back Mountain 4, Green Ridge 3

Green Ridge`AB`R`H`BI

Kearney p`2`0`0`1

Vescovi ss`3`0`1`1

Meyers 1b`2`0`1`0

Mackrell c`3`0`1`0

Kolata 3b`3`0`0`0

Tunney 2b`3`0`0`0

Kramer rf`2`0`0`0

Trapper cf`2`2`0`0

Haggerty eh`2`0`1`1

Butler lf`2`0`0`0

Cantafio eh`1`1`1`0

Praefke eh`2`0`1`0

Totals`27`3`6`3

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Tarr c`3`0`0`0

Gannon rf`2`0`2`0

Mann 1b`2`0`1`0

DeSanto p`2`0`0`0

Roman eh`2`0`1`0

Brodginski 2b`2`1`0`0

Scatton eh`2`2`0`0

Pentka 3b`1`1`0`0

Zaruta ss`2`0`2`3

Hornak eh`2`0`0`0

Mercadante cf`2`0`1`0

Stavish lf-p`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`4`7`3

Green Ridge`010`020 — 3

Back Mountain`020`20x— 4

2B — Meyers, Mercadante, Mann.

Green Ridge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kearney (L)`5`7`4`2`1`5

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DeSanto (W)`4.2`5`3`0`2`5

Stavish`1.1`1`0`0`0`0