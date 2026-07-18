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District 16/31 Little League has changed Saturday’s Section 5 Baseball schedule due to inclement weather.

The two Section 5 Minor Baseball opening-round games at Valley East Little League in Drums have been postponed. They were not immediately rescheduled.

The two Section 5 Major Baseball opening-round games at Valley East had their start times changed. Back Mountain will play Carbino Club at 4 p.m. Valley East will play Abington at 6 p.m.

The Section 9-11 Baseball championship game between Back Mountain and Green Ridge will now start at 4 p.m. at Mountain Top Little League. It was orginally a 2 p.m. start.

Check back for any additional updates.