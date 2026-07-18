Bear Creek Village Mayor Michael Harostock has four Ironman Lake Placid finishes on his endurance racing resume to go with more than 50 half-distance (70.3-mile) events.

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Michael Harostock is a lifelong Northeast Pennsylvania resident, Scranton Prep graduate and the current Mayor of Bear Creek Village Borough.

From his upbringing in Wilkes-Barre and Shavertown to his deep-rooted commitment to the local sports community, Harostock has transitioned from high school mountain biking and alpine ski racing into a true lover of the regional endurance scene.

“NEPA is a wonderful place to train for any triathlon,” Harostock said, pointing to the region’s demanding climbs, rolling hills and scenic routes. He also mentioned the beauty of our local lakes for open water swimming, eschewing indoor pools for summers in the open water.

Harostock’s athletic foundation is backed by strong academic and technical expertise. After graduating from Penn State with a focus on biochemistry and physiology, he spent years geeking out on scientific discipline and how it applies to human performance. He holds a USAT Level 1 Triathlon Coach certification and has also trained with USA Cycling and USA Track & Field.

His multi-sport resume is highlighted by finishing Ironman Lake Placid four times and crossing the finish line of more than 50 half-distance (70.3) races.

His journey began as a high school athlete when an inspiring photograph of the Ironman Lake Placid swim start at the Olympic Training Center sparked his determination to take on the sport.

Since debuting at the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon in 2008, he has consistently pushed his physical boundaries — once completing five half-distance races in just eight weeks. Side note — Harostock’s best finish at the 140.6 mile distance was an impressive 10 hours, 48 minutes at Lake Placid.

Among his all-time favorite 70.3-mile courses are the Bassman Triathlon in New Jersey and Ironman Eagleman in Maryland — the latter of which provided a memorable highlight when he met legendary world champions Tim O’Donnell and Mirinda Carfrae just hanging around.

One of the perks of this sport, Harostock said, is the proximity to the pros and elites. All competitors do the same course and finish in the same place, just at different paces.

For Harostock, triathlon has never been a solitary pursuit; it is about building a community. He was one of the founding members of the Wyoming Valley Multisport Club, helping to establish a supportive network for local athletes. The club used to host regular social gatherings and had a very visible race kit that could be seen at events all over the East Coast.

His contributions to the local cycling scene also run deep. Alongside Phil Cable, Harostock helped produce a successful, but logistically challenging, bike race in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Wilkes-Barre Pro-AM Twilight Criterium was a prominent downtown cycling event that included a 50-lap high speed course through downtown streets. The event went on hiatus in the early 2010s.

His leadership continues this fall as the race director for the upcoming Through the Woods Trail 5K/10K and Walk at the 3,000-acre Bear Creek Camp property on Sept. 26, an event that showcases the rugged and serene trails of Bear Creek.

Athletic success is also a shared family endeavor. He credits his wife, Ashley, whom he married in 2014, as a constant source of patience and support, whether she is competing alongside him or cheering from the sidelines.

Together with their 7-year-old daughter, they approach race days as family trips, structuring early morning and late evening training sessions to ensure physical preparation never compromises quality family time.

Recently, Harostock has channeled his disciplined, scientific approach to endurance into a new arena — public service. Already serving his community as the mayor of Bear Creek Village, he is currently the Republican candidate running for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 121st Legislative District for the November 2026 general election.

Viewing this political campaign as his current “A-race,” Harostock aims to bring the exact same focus, scenario planning, and work ethic he honed on the racecourse to his service in Harrisburg.

BACKGROUND QUESTIONS

DB: Where did you grow up?

MH: Wilkes-Barre and Shavertown

DB: What was your high school/college athletic experience?

MH: Soccer from kindergarten through college intramurals. In high school, our area had mountain bike races which exposed me to bike racing. In college, I raced road and mountain. Alpine ski racing from grade school through post college. I was a D-team athlete, still am.

DB: Did your athletic background help you in triathlon?

MH: My sports background certainly helped form expectations of comprehensive preparation. Through hard work and dedication, regardless of result, I did my best.

DB: Do you have any family members who are also triathletes?

MH: My wife, who I love dearly, did this as an adventure with me. My sister has competed in triathlon internationally.

DB: Do you have an inspiration or someone who motivated you to begin triathlons?

MH: As a young athlete, I was fortunate to be at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid. One of the gyms had a black-and-white picture of the IMLP swim start. The sunrise over Cobble Hill, energy of a swim start, and emotion in the picture were inspiring.

From a picture, as a high schooler with no real endurance sport background, my thought was, “I need to figure out how.”

People who motivated me were good friends Rich Pais, Mark Farrell, Ryan Walp, Jim Cesare.

DB: How many triathlons have you done?

MH: Too many. Four full-distance, (more than) 50 half-distance, countless Olympic and three sprints. At one point in the 2010s I was testing training and recovery protocols which resulted in five half-distance races in an eight-week span.

DB: What/where/how long was your first triathlon?

MH: WB 2008; the swim buoys looked way farther than expectation, and the man-eating weeds were a surprise!

DB: What is your experience with the WB or Back Mountain Triathlon(s)?

MH: Participant, volunteer, spectator. As someone with roots in, and commitment to, our area, having events like the Back Mountain Triathlon is important. We need to continue showcasing our area and the incredible people here.

Thank you volunteers, leaders, host municipalities, athletes and families for your dedication and support for our local events.

DB: What is your proudest moment in triathlon/endurance racing?

MH: Watching my wife compete always made great moments. Age Group Nationals 10 days after a full-distance race at Lake Placid was awesome, especially after qualifying at WB.

DB: Married?

MH: My lovely, brilliant, charming, patient, kind, beautiful, caring wife and I married in 2014. She is great. I love her dearly.

DB: Is she involved in triathlon?

MH: She has competed in several triathlons and duathlons. I love riding bikes with her. She is patient, supportive and always cheering.

DB: Kids?

MH: Our 7-year-old daughter is learning about training and competing through tennis and gymnastics.

DB: How do you fit her into your training?

MH: We make races a family trip. We structure early mornings and late evenings. My wife, who I love dearly, says, ‘When you are physically present, have presence.’ She is not concerned about time training, instead she inspires me to be my best self when present.

FAVORITES

DB: Swim, bike or run?

MH: No invention is more capable of transforming human will and potential into motion like a bicycle. Go ride.

DB: Has your favorite changed?

MH: I enjoy the serenity of early morning open water swims.

DB: Favorite triathlon/endurance race or dream race location?

MH: Back Mountain, Pa. Our terrain is perfect.

DB: Ideal pre-race and post-race meal?

MH: Pre-race, my Italian wife, who I love dearly, is expert at pasta sauces. After, pizza and ice cream.

DB: Any superstitions for race day?

MH: No. Making a point to smile is important. We may be there to compete (with ourselves or others), but competition does not take away from camaraderie or sportsmanship, which are profound in triathlon.

DB: What is your favorite type of workout when training for a race?

MH: Long bricks. Running well off the bike is a hallmark of excellent programming, thoughtful preparation, disciplined decision making and premium execution.

DB: What is your favorite thing to do outside of triathlon or endurance racing?

MH: Alpine climbing, ski mountaineering, reading.

DB: Favorite memory from a triathlon race?

MH: Many. I proposed to my wife at Ironman Lake Placid. It’s a special place for us.

At another race in Lake Placid, I saw a family member on course at the most remote location (the turnaround in Ausable Forks), an emotional surprise.

DB: Do you have a mantra or a phrase that gets you through the tough parts of training/racing?

MH: No particular phrase. Endurance sports are an analogy of life: you got yourself out there, chin up and soldier on.

DB: Favorite race weather conditions?

MH: I like difficult conditions. It tests scenario planning when not everything follows Plan A.

THIS OR THAT

DB: Garmin, Apple or no watch?

MH: My opinion — Polar for best sensor technology, Garmin for best ecosystem, Coros for solid hardware. Everything on the market is excellent. Most everything can be paired. Do a workout with the watch in your pocket. Check the outcomes, notice anything interesting?

DB: Indoor or outdoor training?

MH: Swim, open water only. Bike, outdoor all year. Run, outdoor all year.

DB: Flip turns or wall touch?

MH: Open water swimming only.

DB: Full kit or mixed-up pieces for race day?

MH: Coordinated kit.

DB: Hand massage, Theragun or neither?

MH: Foundation training.

DB: Relay or full tri?

MH: Full.

LOOKING AHEAD

DB: Do you have any remaining goals for your triathlon career?

MH: First, I continue to be a steward for the sport through coaching, volunteering and event leadership. My coaching focuses on advising specific topics, mostly performance nutrition and pacing (decision making). Tinkering with periodization is fun; training intra-competition decision making is underappreciated. I will continue to volunteer at local events and lead the Bear Creek Camp trail runs.

Second, I designed a smartwatch app which will benefit athletes during competition; driving the app to marketability is next.

Finally, I will get back to a competition schedule; at the moment, my joy is riding a bike.

DB: How do you stay motivated through the offseason?

MH: We are adventurers and always want to be ready. Tinkering with programming and nutrition protocols is fun and does not have an offseason because of the time required to assess, test, analyze.

Most importantly, we are setting examples for younger generations like priorities, discipline, health, goal-setting. The children are watching.

The man I admire most in the programming world writes about the “burden of constant fitness.” For me, if my friend Christian calls and says, “I mapped out a 20k climbing road route,” or my friend Todd calls and says, “I have an idea for a five-hour paddleboard and surf session,” or my friend Dustin calls and says, “I found a remote ice climb 15 miles from the trailhead, I think we can do it in a day,” my answer should be, “Sure, lets go.”

DB: Any advice for those racing for the first time this year?

MH: On race day, stick to your plan, which should be born from your “why.” Or, just send it and see how long you can hold on.

DB: What does your race calendar look like this season?

MH: For Back Mountain, I will be at the top of Sordoni hill, again, calculating wattages.

DB: A-race?

MH: Running as fast as possible when my wife, who I love dearly, calls. The past nine months I have taken time to train for a new type of race: a new calling to serve.

NOTE: Harostock is currently running for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 121st Legislative District.