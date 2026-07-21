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In each of the last two innings of Tuesday night’s Section 5 championship game, Valley East had the tying run on third with less than one out.

Back Mountain reliever Mac Hanson didn’t fold under the pressure: he kept that runner stranded both times, the second time sealing a sectional championship for his team.

A pop-up to first and a grounder to second turned into the outs Back Mountain needed as it held on for a 4-3 win over Valley East in the Section 5 Major Baseball championship game.

Andrew Salko’s two-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning for Back Mountain, with RBI doubles from Bruce Knowles and Isaac Tribendis helping build the lead that Hanson was working to protect.

With the win, Back Mountain will head to the Pennsylvania Major Baseball tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. It won’t have to travel far — this year’s state tournament starts on Monday at Jenkins Township Little League.

Hanson came into the game in relief of Knowles in the fifth with one runner on and nobody out.

Valley East’s Bryce Testa was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a wild pitch.

There he would stay, as Hanson came up with a strikeout for the third out to end the inning and keep Back Mountain’s 4-3 lead intact.

Hanson walked Isaac Richards to start the sixth inning, with a flyout right moving Richards to second and a wild pitch bringing him to third.

The crucial second out was made on a pop-up to first base, keeping Richards from trying to score. A first-pitch swing in the next at-bat led to a routine grounder to second snared by Jack Katyl and fired to first for the win.

The Back Mountain bats woke up in the second inning after a quiet first, with four runs coming across to score on three extra-base hits.

Katyl drew a walk to start the inning and came around to score on an RBI double from Bruce Knowles.

Next up, Salko drilled a two-run home run to dead center, making it a 3-0 lead.

Tribendis drove in one more run with a double of his own, scoring Max Kovach for the fourth run of the frame.

Valley East cut into the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. Aiden Merenich had an RBI double, and Caden Winder and Aiden Ferdinand each drove in a run.

Winder pitched a complete game for Valley East, striking out seven hitters.

Back Mountain will play the Section 2 champion in the opening round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Monday.

SECTION 5 MINOR BASEBALL

Valley East 9, Back Mountain 2

A five-run fifth inning helped Valley East break the game open as the tournament host advanced to the Section 5 championship, eliminating Back Mountain in the process.

The District 16 champs will take on Abington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., needing a win to force a second, decisive game for the championship on Thursday.

Abington defeated Valley East 10-3 in the opening round of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Valley East took a 3-1 lead in the first inning over Back Mountain and led 4-2 before coming up to bat in the bottom of the fifth.

With runners on second and third with no one out, Marco Fendrick attempted to avoid getting hit by a pitch, only for the ball to hit his bat and roll fair.

An attempted throw to get him at first sailed wide and allowed the first two runs to score. Fendrick would bring home the third himself, coming all the way around to score and make it 7-2.

A flyball to center and an RBI single from Luke Demsko made it 9-2 before Back Mountain was able to escape the inning.

Nico Zambotti and Charlie Rostocki each had an RBI for Valley East, Zambotti’s on a single in the fourth and Rostocki’s plating the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.

Zambotti and Rostocki both scored on wild pitches in the first inning to give Valley East a 3-1 edge.

Back Mountain was first to bat and first to score, with Grady Katyl leading off the game with a triple and a Jase Burridge double bringing him in to score.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Andrew Hetro cut the Valley East lead to 3-2 in the third inning.

Back Mountain had chances to do more damage in each of the first three innings, stranding seven runners aboard across the first three frames.

After a shaky first inning, Zambotti ended up throwing 3.2 innings and allowing just two runs for Valley East. Connor Canales threw 2.1 perfect innings in relief to help keep Back Mountain at bay.