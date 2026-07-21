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Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the sixth inning and five more in the eighth as the RailRiders defeated the mistake-prone Syracuse Mets 13-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Syracuse made five errors through six innings as the RailRiders built an 8-3 lead.

SWB starter Elmer Rodriguez pitched five innings to pick up the win.

The RailRiders struck first with two runs in the first inning.

JC Escarra walked with one out and moved to second when Marco Luciano lined a single to left. Both scored when Yanquiel Fernandez doubled to right field.

The RailRiders bumped their lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Escarra doubled with one out. Luciano then reached on an infield single, with Escarra staying at second. After Fernandez was called out on strikes, Oswaldo Cabrera walked to load the bases. A throwing error by Syracuse shortstop Vidal Brujan on Tyler Hardman’s grounder allowed Escarra to score.

A couple errors allowed SWB to increase its advantage to 4-0 in the fourth. Kenedy Corona hit an infield single to Syracuse third baseman Christian Arroyo. A throwing error by Arroyo and another by right fielder MJ Melendez allowed Corona to circle the bases.

Syracuse made a dent in the deficit by scoring three times in the fifth. Nick Morabito singled and Ji Hwan Bae walked to start the inning. An out later, Ben Rortvedt singled home Morabito with Bae moving to third. Brujan followed with an RBI single to center and Melendez drew a bases-loaded walk to move Syracuse within 4-3.

The Railriders got the runs back and more in the sixth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit his 16th homer of the year to make it 5-3. Corona later walked and scored on a throwing error on a bunt single by Duke Ellis. George Lombard brought home Corona with a single to left to give SWB a 7-3 advantage.

Lombard moved to second on an errant pickoff throw and to third on a flyout. He scored on a wild pitch.

Syracuse scored twice in the eighth to move within 8-5 in the eighth on RBI singles by Morabito and Bae.