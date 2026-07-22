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Valley East took a three-run lead into the bottom of the fourth Wednesday only to see Abington’s bats come alive for a 9-4 victory to clinch the Little League Section 5 Minor Baseball championship.

District 17 champion Abington will head to the state tournament at Upper Providence Little League in Phoenixville. It will open against the Section 2 champion at 10 a.m. Monday.

District 16 champion Valley East opened sectionals with a 10-3 loss to Abington, but battled through the elimination bracket with wins of 14-6 over District 32 champ Carbino Club and 9-2 over District 31 champion Back Mountain.

Wednesday started well for Valley East. Luke Demsko singled with one out in the second inning and moved to second on a passed ball. He scored on a two-out single by Connor Canales.

Valley East picked up its second run with two outs in the third. Marco Fendrick singled and scored on a single by Julian Grenkevich. An RBI single by Canales that scored Demsko pushed the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth.

Abington had just two hits — a first-inning single by Stephen Strauch and a second-inning double by Patrick Scanlon — heading to the bottom of the fourth. Abington, though, had an offensive outburst in the fourth, scoring seven times.

Strauch reached on an error to start the fourth as the first nine Abington batters reached base and seven scored.

After Strauch got aboard, Abington received consecutive singles from Ford Eckenrode, Noah Troy, Santo Zanghi, Rowan Walsh and Scanlon. The line kept moving as Mikey Fogley was hit by a pitch, Drew Cognetti reached on an error and Luca Bossi walked.

Valley East moved within 7-4 in the fifth. Owen Krouse reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error on a single by Fendrick.

Abington scored its final two runs in the fifth. Eckenrode scored on a wild pitch after reaching base on a fielder’s choice. Zanghi worked a bases-loaded walk for the final run of the game.

Eckenrode pitched a complete game in earning the win. He retired Valley East in order to end the game.