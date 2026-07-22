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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 5-4 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a one-run lead heading into the eighth, but Syracuse scored a pair in the frame to end Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s four-game winning streak.

The RailRiders opened the offense in the bottom of the first with three doubles from Yankees No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr., Yanquiel Fernández and Oswaldo Cabrera, giving the RailRiders an early 2-0 edge.

RailRiders starter Dom Hamel retired the first nine batters he faced, no-hitting the Mets until the top of the fourth, when he gave up a solo homer to Ronny Mauricio to halve the deficit.

Syracuse continued the offense against SWB reliever Eric Reyzelman. With runners on the corners, Eric Wagaman hit an RBI groundout to score MJ Melendez, and an errant throw to first on a Ji Hwan Bae base hit plated Nick Morabito to give the Mets a 3-2 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the home half of the frame. After Ernesto Martínez Jr. reached on a forceout and Kenedy Corona walked, Duke Ellis ripped a single to left-center, scoring Martínez to tie the game at three.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Escarra reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI base hit by Marco Luciano to break the tie and give the RailRiders a one-run cushion.

In the top of the eighth, Syracuse took their second lead of the game. After loading the bases, Wagaman singled home two for a 5-4 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre squandered a pair of one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth and was unable to complete the comeback, grounding into an inning-ending double play.

Hamel allowed two runs on one hit, striking out four in 3.0 innings of work. Bradley Hanner (4-2) worked 1.1 frames, surrendering two runs on two hits in the loss. Joe Jacques (2-0) threw 1.1 scoreless frames for the win, and Ben Simon (S, 3) recorded the save.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees No. 21 prospect Brendan Beck gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Syracuse has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.