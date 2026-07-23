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Greater Wyoming Area got to take the opening day of the Junior League East Region softball tournament off, and now they know who they’ll be up against when they hit the field Friday.

The host team will play New Jersey’s Ridgewood Little League in the second game of Friday’s tournament tripleheader, with GWA and New Jersey set to play at 11:30 a.m. at Nanticoke Area Little League.

New Jersey defeated New York, represented by Rockville Center Little League, 13-3 in the opening game of the tournament Thursday morning.

Massachusetts (Jesse Burkett Little League) beat Maryland (North East Little League) 8-1 in the second game of the day, and Pennsylvania state champ West Suburban Little League opened up their tournament run with a 22-0 rout of Bonny Eagle/Westbrook Little League from Maine.

The Maryland and New York teams will play each other in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Friday, following the GWA/New Jersey game. Action will start at 9 a.m. with Delaware and Connecticut playing.

Pennsylvania 22, Maine 0

Olivia O’Roark drilled two home runs and pitched three hitless innings as Pennsylvania advanced in the winners bracket with a resounding victory over Maine.

O’Roark added a double and single to make it a four-hit day, also driving in four runs to lead the team. Cameron Mash had two doubles and three RBI, while Reagan Bills and Kylie Ferguson drove in three runs each.

The team had 20 hits in total, all 12 batters in the lineup coming up with at least one hit.

Liberty Atkinson had the lone hit of the ballgame for Maine. Brylee Goriss and Claire Havu reached on walks.

Pennsylvania will play at 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s Delaware/Connecticut game.

Maine will play the New York/Maryland winner on Saturday at noon in an elimination game.

New Jersey 13, New York 3

The Ridgewood team scored six runs in the first inning on their way to a win over New York in the tournament opener.

Abbey Ryan had three hits, including a double, for New Jersey. Isabella Ferrigno doubled and scored three runs, while Arielle Lieberman and Abby Pengitore drove in two runs apiece in the victory.

Lieberman earned the win for New Jersey on the mound, allowing three runs (all unearned) over five innings with three strikeouts.

Isabella Schmidt had two hits for New York, and also scored one of the team’s three runs. Tessa Sanneman had the lone RBI for New York, while Caroline Connelly and Alice McKenna each scored a run.

New Jersey will play the tourney hosts Greater Wyoming Area at 11:30 a.m. Friday, while New York will look to stay alive in the tournament against Maryland at 2 p.m. Friday.

Massachusetts 8, Maryland 1

Six strong innings of work on the mound for Soph Delvalle were the key for Massachusetts as they took down Maryland on Friday.

Delvalle allowed just one unearned run on seven hits to record the victory. Ryan Leblanc pitched the final inning to push Massachusetts across the finish line.

Leah Becker doubled and drove in three runs in the cleanup spot for Massachuetts. Delvalle helped her own cause with two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored.

Ava Augusto had two hits and an RBI while Madysen Smith added two RBI in the win.

Brooklyn Arrants scored the lone run for Maryland, singling in the top of the first inning and scoring on an error two batters later.

Massachusetts will be back on the field at 3 p.m. on Saturday, taking on the winner of the GWA/New Jersey contest.