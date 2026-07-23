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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Syracuse Mets 2-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. Brendan Beck and two RailRiders relievers combined to strike out 11 Mets and allowed only three hits to silence Syracuse.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second against Mets rehabber Clay Holmes. Ernesto Martínez Jr.’s sacrifice fly plated Yanquiel Fernández for a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the third when Kenedy Corona walked and J.C. Escarra singled before Spencer Jones sliced an RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead to cap the scoring.

Beck was impressive through 6.1 innings, allowing a single and a walk with one out in the inning before being relieved by Zach Messinger, who retired the next two batters to keep Syracuse off the board.

Beck (8-2) earned the win, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out seven in the victory. Will Brian (S, 1) recorded the final four outs to earn the save. Holmes (0-1) threw 51 pitches, 28 for strikes, surrendering two runs on three hits, striking out two over 2.1 frames in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets Friday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Adam Kloffenstein (2-6) will face Mets top prospect Jonah Tong (2-5).