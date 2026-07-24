GWA’s Sophia Adams (12) is tagged out by New Jersey shortstop Bella Ferrigno in the third inning. Adams was attempting to go to second on a throwing error on her bunt.

GWA’s Melanie Redmond (16) steals second as New Jersey shortstop Bella Ferrigno applies the tag too late.

Londyn Sobeck pitched seven innings for GWA in an Junior Softball East Region game against New Jersey at Nanticoke Little League.

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NANTICOKE — Greater Wyoming Area escaped a very difficult situation in the fifth inning Friday afternoon. It couldn’t escape another an inning later.

New Jersey scored three runs — all with two outs — in the sixth to pull away from GWA 7-3 in the opening round of the Little League Junior Softball East Region tournament at Nanticoke Little League.

GWA moved to the elimination bracket and will play Connecticut at 9 a.m. Saturday.

GWA received the spot reserved for a team from the host area. The team consists of three Wyoming Area varsity players who recently completed their freshman seasons, others who played on the school’s junior high team and another heading to seventh grade.

The task is to battle through a tournament against eight state champions. GWA nearly got past one of them Friday despite assembling a team where most players hadn’t played since the school season ended.

“This year we had a little more time to organize,” GWA manager Walt Stevens said. “We had a little more time to get some girls interested.”

After falling into a 4-0 hole in the first inning, GWA battled within 4-3 in the top of the fifth. It then wiggled out of a second-and-third, no-out jam in the fifth as GWA pitcher Londyn Sobeck got a strikeout, lineout and groundout.

Sobeck, who was Wyoming Area’s No. 2 pitcher this past season, retired eight in a row until the fifth.

“Pitching is a fickle thing,” Stevens said. “You have good innings and you have bad innings. I find that it goes in spurts. You do really well, and some times not so well.”

New Jersey had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth, but finally got its first hits of Sobeck since the second inning. Kelsey Miller had an RBI single and Abby Ryan followed with a two-run single as New Jersey built its lead to 7-3.

New Jersey took a 4-0 lead in the first as Ryan drew a bases-loaded walk and Arielle Lieberman hit a two-run single. The other run scored on a groundout.

GWA chipped away. Sarah Jackson singled, Melanie Redmond got aboard on an error and Emma Stevens was hit by a pitch to start the second inning. But only a lone run crossed the plate when Jackson scored on a fielder’s choice by Brooke Turner.

GWA got its first two batters on base in the fourth, yet produced one run once again. Harper McHale singled to right and Natalie Pikas singled up the middle. Both picked up an extra base on an error on Pikas’ hit.

Ashlee Gustitus, who started for Wyoming Area this past season, had a liner snagged at third that would have likely scored two runs had it went through. Sobeck then grounded out, allowing McHale to score.

GWA pulled within 4-3 when Redmond scored on a groundout by Turner in the fifth. Redmond had reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on a single by Stella Roberts.

GWA had just two base runners in the final two innings. Haile Evans reached on an error in the sixth and Sobeck had a two-out single in the seventh.

The game was delayed 75 minutes due to a few New Jersey players struck in a traffic backup after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 81.

East Region Junior Softball

New Jersey 7, Greater Wyo. Area 3

Greater Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams ss`3`0`0`0

McHale lf`3`1`2`0

Pikas 1b`3`0`0`0

Gustitus 1b`3`0`0`0

Sobeck p`3`0`1`1

Jackson rf`3`1`1`0

Redmond cf`1`1`0`0

Stevens eh`1`0`0`0

Roberts c`2`0`1`0

Turner 2b`2`0`0`2

Cook eh`2`0`0`0

Jimmerson`2`o`o`o

Evans eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`7`3

New Jersey`AB`R`H`BI

Axisa cf`2`1`0`0

Ferrigno ss`3`2`2`0

Roiz c`2`1`0`0

Miller 2b`3`2`2`1

Ryan eh`2`1`1`3

Lieberman p`3`0`1`2

Higgins eh`2`0`0`1

Rengitore rf`2`0`0`0

McCarren eh`2`0`1`0

Osarchuk 1b`2`0`1`0

Masseria 3b`2`0`0`0

Semeniak lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`7`8`7

Greater Wyo. Area`010`110`0 — 3

New Jersey`400`003`x — 7

2B — McCarren.

Greater Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sobeck (L)`6`8`7`7`4`2

New Jersey`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lieberman (W)`7`7`3`2`0`9