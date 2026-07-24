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The trademark resilience that defined this season’s Back Mountain 9-11 All-Stars was on full display on Friday, rallying from an early six-run deficit to give themselves a chance to win.

Unfortunately, Back Mountain came up just a run shy of completing a big comeback, and a postseason run that included championships in District 31 and Section 5 came to an end in the state tournament.

Southern Lehigh managed to hang on for an 11-10 win over Back Mountain in a Pennsylvania 9-11 Baseball state tournament elimination game on Friday at Selinsgrove Little League.

Back Mountain trailed 7-1 at one point in the game, and was down 11-7 entering the sixth inning. But Back Mountain managed to score three runs and move the game-tying run as far as second base before Southern Lehigh was finally able to slam the door shut.

Southern Lehigh will now play Hollidaysburg in another elimination game at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Hollidaysburg lost to Newtown 5-4 in a winners bracket game on Friday.

Both teams were loud at the plate, but it was Southern Lehigh that got out to a stronger start that enabled them to keep Back Mountain behind them even as the BMT bats started to get going.

When Back Mountain managed to cut the lead from 7-1 down to 7-5 in the fourth, Southern Lehigh answered with three more runs to make it 10-5.

The fifth inning followed a similar track: Back Mountain scored twice to make it 10-7, Southern Lehigh tacked on another in the bottom of the frame to take a 11-7 lead into the sixth.

Back Mountain’s first four hitters reached base in the sixth: Maddox Zaruta, Ben Brodginski and Marco Scatton all walked to load the bases, and a Southern Lehigh error on a hard grounder hit by Jaxon Pentka brought Zaruta in to score, making it 11-8 with still no outs.

Southern Lehigh reliever Marshall Edwards got the first out on a shallow pop-up to first, keeping the bases loaded.

Next up for Back Mountain was Monroe Hornak, who dropped one into shallow right field to score both Brodginski and Scatton, though the second out was made at second base to cut down Pentka.

Hornak moved to second when the throw came home to try and get Scatton, and suddenly Back Mountain was down just a run, 11-10, with the tying run on second base.

A nice play from shortstop Nicholas Simon on a slow roller hit by Maxton Mercadante recorded the third out and preserved a roller coaster of a win for Southern Lehigh.

Simon, Max Schaible and Jackson Driscoll each drove in two runs for Southern Lehigh. Simon and Edwards each had a triple, and Crew Templeton had two hits to lead the Southern Lehigh lineup.

Max Gannon and Monroe Hornak each had two hits and two RBI for Back Mountain. Scatton and Pentka had two RBI each, while Mercadante and Matt DeSanto had two hits each.

After a quiet showing at the plate in their opening round loss, Back Mountain had a slow start to Friday’s game but woke up in the middle innings.

Gannon’s RBI single to right in the third inning got Back Mountain on the board, scoring Hornak.

In the fourth inning, Scatton snuck a base hit just inside the first-base line to bring two runs home, cutting a 7-1 Southern Lehigh lead down to 7-3.

Pentka and Hunter Stavish followed with RBI base hits to make it 7-5 before a Southern Lehigh double play ended the Back Mountain rally.