GWA shortstop Sophia Adams (12) tags out Connecticut’s Layla Annino (4) out after Annino attempted to go to third base before turning back to second.

GWA’s Londyn Sobeck gets on first after knocking in teammate Ashlee Gustitus in the first inning against Connecticut.

GWA’s Ashlee Gustitus claps after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Connecticut state champion Saturday morning.

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NANTICOKE — Greater Wyoming Area got off to a strong start Saturday morning in the Little League Junior Softball East Region tournament.

Two issues then cropped up. GWA couldn’t sustain the moment and Connecticut had ample time to recover.

Connecticut did the latter with five runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth as GWA was eliminated with a 13-3 loss in five innings at Nanticoke Little League.

“We drew some of the toughest teams in this bracket in New Jersey and Connecticut,” GWA manager Walt Stevens said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the girls on how they played.”

GWA had a tough task regardless of opponent. The team was assembled using mostly Wyoming Area varsity and junior high players to represent the host area. The rest of the field included eight state champions.

GWA lost 7-3 on Friday to New Jersey after cutting the deficit to 4-3 heading into the sixth inning. Saturday was different as GWA jumped to a 3-0 lead after its first at-bats.

Sophia Adams opened the game by reaching on an error and moved to third when Natalie Pikas slipped a double down the left-field line. Ashlee Gustitus followed with an RBI single. A couple of errors on grounders by Sarah Jackson and Londyn Sobeck allowed two more runs to score.

“We had hot bats today,” Stevens said. “The girls came out on fire. They really shocked us. We went through eight batters in the first half inning. They really surprised us.”

GWA’s offense, though, cooled after that.

GWA loaded the bases with two outs in the second on a single by Brooke Turner and walks by Gianna Cook and Sophia Jimmerson but couldn’t push a run across.

GWA also stranded Melanie Redmond on second and Emma Stevens on first in the fourth inning. It was retired in order in the third and fifth by Connecticut reliever Tilly Kelly, who took over the pitching duties with one out in the first inning.

“It seemed like we had runners on base. We had great opportunities,” Stevens said. “We just couldn’t (execute) at important times where we needed a bunt laid down or a nice line-drive hit. Connecticut made the perfect play. I got to hand it to them, they’re a great team.”

Connecticut chopped two runs off of the deficit in the bottom of the first. Makenzie Wentland had an RBI double and Victoria Zaldivar.

RBI singles from Wentland and Dreah LaJoie along with an error that scored two runs were part of Connecticut’s five-run third. Consecutive two-run singles by Ava Theriault and Ellie Hudson in the fifth ended the game via the 10-run rule.

GWA returned six players from last year’s team which finished 1-2 in the East Region tournament.

In the opener Friday, Turner had two RBI and Sobeck had one as GWA fell to New Jersey 7-3. An RBI by Turner cut the deficit to 4-3 after five innings.

The tournament continues Sunday at Nanticoke Little League with three games starting at 9 a.m. There will be games Monday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The championship game is 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The East Region champion advances to the Junior Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash.

Junior Softball East Region

Connecticut 13, Greater Wyo. Area 3

(5 inn.)

Greater Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams ss`2`1`0`0

Pikas 3b`2`1`1`0

Gustitus 1b`2`1`1`1

McHale lf`2`0`0`0

Jackson rf`2`0`1`0

Sobeck p`2`0`0`0

Redmond cf`2`0`0`0

Stevens eh`1`0`0`0

Roberts c`2`0`0`0

Turner 2b`2`0`1`0

Cook rf`1`0`0`0

Evans eh`2`0`0`0

Jimmerson eh`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`4`1

Connecticut`AB`R`H`BI

Hudson ss`4`0`1`2

Nass eh`3`1`2`1

Treannie 3b`3`1`0`0

Wentland c`2`2`2`2

Zaldivar 1b`3`1`1`1

Annino rf`2`1`2`1

LaJoie cf`2`1`1`1

Kelly eh`3`2`0`1

Lefurgey 2b`2`1`1`1

Daigle eh`3`0`1`0

Comandini p`2`1`0`0

Theriault lf`3`2`1`2

Totals`32`13`12`11

Greater Wyo. Area`300`00 — 3

Connecticut`205`15x — 13

2B — Pikas, Nass, Wentland, Annino.

Greater Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sobeck (L)`4.1`12`13`6`5`4

Connecticut`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Comandini`1.1`3`3`0`1`3

Kelly (W)`3.2`2`0`0`2`4