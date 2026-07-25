🔊 Listen to this

District 16/31 Little League has waited a long time to host the Major Baseball state tournament.

The wait will be over come Monday as eight sectional baseball champions converge on the area to decide a champion.

Township Little League is hosting the tournament, which will be held in the area for the first time since 1986. All games will be played at the Jenkins Township field, which is located at the end of May Street.

Open ceremonies are 6 p.m. Sunday at the Tomato Festival Grounds on South Main Street in Pittston.

Pittston Township held the state tournament 40 years ago. West Pittston was the host in 1966. District 17, which encompasses Little League programs in the Scranton region, hosted in 1997, 2009 and 2017.

And since Little League uses a rotation to determine state championship sites, District 16/31 won’t get another shot at hosting until 2034.

District 31 and Section 5 champion Back Mountain will be making its fourth state appearance in the last five years. Section 4 champion Hollidaysburg is the only team returning from last year’s tournament.

Section 2 champion West Point and Section 8 champion Newtown-Edgmont are the only teams to suffer a loss in sectional tournaments.

The state champion advances to the Mid-Atlantic Little League Baseball Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, August 8-14.

Here is the schedule. There is no admission charge.

MONDAY

• Game 1: S4 champ Hollidaysburg vs. S7 champ East Side, 10 a.m.

• Game 2: S3 champ Milton vs. S6 champ Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

• Game 3: S1 champ French Creek vs. S8 champ Newtown-Edgmont, 4 p.m.

• Game 4: S5 champ Back Mountain vs. S2 champ West Point, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Elimination Bracket

• Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

• Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Winners Bracket

• Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

• Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4winner, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elimination Bracket

• Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

• Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Elimination Bracket semifinal

• Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Winners Bracket final

• Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Elimination Bracket final

• Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

• Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

(If Game 13 winner wins game 14)

• Game 15: Championship, 1 p.m.