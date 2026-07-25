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The steady stream of congratulatory phone messages confirmed the significance of Saturday’s Greater Pittston Senior American Legion baseball victory for manager Steve Homza.

With Ashton Lepore pitching five strong innings, Greater Pittston defeated Wesleyville 3-1 in a first-round state tournament game at Lycoming College in Williamsport.

It was the first state victory for Homza in five tries after taking the team to the state tournament as Region 5 champion in each of his first two seasons, 2022 and 2023. No Greater Pittston team has won a state Legion tournament game in more than 20 years.

“We got the monkey off our back for sure,” Homza said after his team opened a 3-0 lead, then escaped sixth-inning trouble to move into Sunday’s 6 p.m. winners’ bracket semifinal against the Belle Vernon-Williamsport winner.

Lepore held Wesleyville to one hit over five scoreless innings before Homza pulled him at 73 pitches to keep him eligible for Wednesday’s final day of the tournament in case Greater Pittston is active then with a shot at the title.

The recent Pittston Area graduate emerged this summer as the workhorse of the Greater Pittston staff.

After playing in just five games and pitching four innings over two appearances for Pittston Area’s division and district championship high school team, Lepore has made nine Legion starts. He improved to 5-0 with 36 strikeouts and a 2.69 ERA in a team-high 39 innings.

“He’s a tall kid who has a three-or-four-pitch mix and he can throw all pitches for strikes,” Homza said. “He just came out today, got ahead of hitters, kept everyone off balance and was able to control the run game.”

Lepore, who struck out four while walking two, wasn’t the only one who contained Wesleyville on the bases.

Greater Pittston’s biggest difficulty came when Lehigh University’s Silvio Giardina took over in relief. Giardina came to the team after completing summer collegiate baseball in Florida, where he pitched occasionally.

The first three Wesleyville batters reached base in the sixth, producing the team’s only run and putting two men in scoring position with none out, leading to a mound visit.

With Wesleyville hitting Giardina’s fastball, Homza suggested more of a mix.

Giardina wound up retiring the last five batters he faced, with four strikeouts, but first he got some help.

Catcher Jake Aftewicz, also the game’s top offensive performer, blocked a pitch in the dirt, leading to two players getting caught in rundowns.

The runner from second committed with the runner from third hung up. Aftewicz ran the lead runner back and threw to shortstop Beau Widdick, who still had time to get the ball to Giardina covering home, where he tagged out the lead runner.

Greater Pittston broke on top in the first when Widdick walked, Aftewicz singled him to third and Dom Salvo followed with an RBI groundout.

Nick Innamorati drew a two-out walk in the fifth and Widdick lined an RBI double to center field.

Aftewicz drove Widdick home with a single to left.

After starting 3-2, Greater Pittston has won 19 of 21 games to reach 22-4 on the season. The team passed Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton late in the regular season to finish first in the Wyoming Valley League.

Stripes & Strikes broke a Greater Pittston 12-game winning streak during the league playoffs, but Greater Pittston recovered to win the rematch.

The same scenario played out Tuesday in Scranton on the final day of the Region 5 Tournament when Stripes & Strikes broke a six-game Greater Pittston winning streak with a 7-6, eight-inning victory before Lepore got all but one out of a 15-2, five-inning rout in the deciding game.