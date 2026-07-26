🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Pittston Senior American Legion baseball team is committed to an aggressive approach on the base paths.

It’s not about to slow down now.

Greater Pittston has run all the way to the winners’ bracket final of the Pennsylvania state championship tournament, stealing five bases and taking other extra bases when available Sunday night on the way to a 10-3 romp over Belle Vernon.

Beau Widdick, who will get the mound start Monday at 5 p.m. against Chambersburg, led the way Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, an RBI and three runs scored.

“We were able to take the extra base,” Greater Pittston manager Steve Homza said. “We were able to steal third base. Zach Budzak stole third base on a great jump; a bad hop at third base, he jumps right up and goes home.

“Our base-running today was probably the best it’s been all year. … When we put pressure on a defense, we score a lot of runs.”

That pressure was there from the start.

Greater Pittston scored in the top of the first, went ahead to stay with two runs in the third and added four more in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.

The fast starts by the offense and efficient work by the starting pitchers have allowed Homza to manage his pitching staff exactly as he hoped coming in.

Ashton Lepore started the state opener Saturday and won, getting out in time to be eligible for Wednesday, the final day of the tournament.

Caleb Pavinski gave up a bit more Sunday but kept his pitch count so low that he could come back as early as Tuesday, if needed.

Pavinski threw 27 of his 45 pitches for strikes in 4 1/3 innings.

“They were an aggressive team,” Homza said. “They wanted to attack the first strike; the first good pitch.

“I don’t care about a solo home run or even a two-run homer when you’re up by five or six. I was OK with that.”

Pavinski gave up five hits and one walk and did not strike out a batter. After he left, Gavin Wardecki threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and David Fath retired Belle Vernon 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Silvio Giardina, who tripled, and Budzak, who doubled, each drove in two runs. Nick Innamorati scored twice.

Greater Pittston came out running.

Innamorati led off the game with a single, stole second on the second pitch and was able to score on a Widdick groundout.

Widdick’s double came after Innamorati was hit by a pitch to start the third.

Giardina drove in one run on a groundout and Wardecki singled in another.

Ashton Lepore singled and Budzak lined an RBI double to start the four-run fourth. Giardina’s triple drove in Widdick, who had singled, and he came home on a balk.

The last three runs scored on sacrifice flies by Jake Aftewicz, Budzak and Innamorati in the sixth and seventh innings.

The field is down to six teams after two eliminations, including host Williamsport Sunday. Greater Pittston and Chambersburg are the only remaining unbeatens, and four other teams play elimination games Monday.