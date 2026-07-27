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David Fath and Silvio Giardina combined to work five innings in relief without allowing an earned run Monday as Greater Pittston emerged from the third day of the Pennsylvania Senior American Legion state tournament as the last unbeaten team by edging Chambersburg 4-3.

Half of the eight-team field has been eliminated with Greater Pittston at 3-0 and three other teams still in contention after going 2-1.

Greater Pittston is the only team assured of still being around Wednesday when the title is decided. It faces Quakertown Tuesday at 6 p.m. after Chambersburg meets Phillipsburg.

The Wyoming Valley League and Region 5 champions got through the latest test behind the work of a player who was not necessarily in line to pitch Monday and another that the team did without for most of the season.

When Beau Widdick was not as effective as the team’s first two starting pitchers of the tournament for Greater Pittston, manager Steve Homza went to the bullpen earlier than planned with his team trailing 2-1 after two innings.

Fath was pressed into service on the mound and responded with three innings in which he allowed just one hit, one unearned run and one walk while striking out one.

“He threw really well (Sunday) in his one inning,” Homza said. “He just came out and he threw strikes. That’s exactly what he needed.

“He gave our offense a chance to get in it. We didn’t have plans for David to pitch (Monday), but he definitely won us the game.”

Giardina has been on the roster all season, but just came back to Northeastern Pennsylvania after the Pittston Area graduate Lehigh University infielder played this summer with the Boca Beach Boys of the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League.

“Getting him this week and inserting him into the lineup in between Beau (Widdick) and Jake (Aftewicz) for a cushion, is a big hit,” Homza said. “And, for us to say, ‘let’s go to Silvio Giardina for six outs’ feels really good, too.”

Giardina put Greater Pittston ahead and kept them there. He drove in the go-ahead run, scored the eventual winning run, then retired six of the seven batters he faced by throwing 17 of 24 pitches for strikes.

“I’m very happy to have him back,” Homza said. “I’m happy to put him in the lineup where he is and have him as an option on the mound.”

Widdick doubled with one out in the bottom of the first and scored when Giardina, the only Greater Pittston player with two hits on the day, singled up the middle.

Carter Zeger, the Chambersburg ninth hitter, drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out, two-strike hit in the second for a 2-1 lead.

Zeger came up again with a run in and Chambersburg within 4-3 with two out and a man on in the sixth inning. He lined a shot that appeared headed toward center field, but Widdick went up and got it from his shortstop position.

“It was a very athletic play to save us a run,” Homza said.

Chambersburg did not get a man on base or a ball out of the infield in the seventh.

By the time Giardina replaced Fath on the mound after one batter in the sixth, Greater Pittston had tied the with a run in the fourth and moved in front with two in the fifth.

Gavin Wardecki was hit by a pitch and scored on Zach Budzak’s double to right field in the fourth.

Widdick reached on a two-out error in the fifth.

Giardina drove him in, stole second and scored on a Jake Aftewicz double.

“It was a big two-out hit by Silvio, but an even bigger hit by Jake behind him for what is eventually the game-winning run,” Homza said.