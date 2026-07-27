Back Mountain’s Matthew Wycallis scores on a wild pitch in the first inning as West Point pitcher Lucas Henry covers the plate.

Back Mountain’s Jordan Rollins gets two RBI after hitting a ground-rule double in the first inning against West Point.

Back Mountain third baseman Andrew Salko gloves a line drive from West Point’s Patrick Haddaway for an out.

Back Mountain second baseman Jack Katyl catches a line drive from West Point’s Bennett Mento for an out.

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JENKINS TWP. — Unable to break a tie score with their bats Monday night, the Back Mountain all-stars relied on their legs instead.

Back Mountain scored two runs in the top of the sixth on one wild pitch and then held off West Point for a 5-4 victory in the opening round of the Little League Major Baseball state tournament.

The victory placed Section 5 champion Back Mountain into the winners bracket semifinals on Tuesday. It will play Section 8 champion Newtown-Edgmont at 7 p.m.

Section 2 champ West Point drops to the elimination bracket and will play Section 1 champ French Creek at 1 p.m.

“Two years ago, we opened with Section 8. Last year we opened with Hollidaysburg (in the 9-11 state tournament),” Back Mountain manager Brian Wielgosz said. “So we know going into these tournaments the first two games are super duper important. You want to be on the top side of the bracket. The minute you fall down, you’re battling. I know we have the depth to do it pitching-wise and our kids are here for the long run.”

Four games are scheduled for the Jenkins Township Little League field on Tuesday, but that could change. Heavy rain is in the forecast, and any schedule changes will be available at the padistrict16-31.com website.

Back Mountain had a runner on third with two out in the fourth and bases loaded with one out in the fifth. Both times it failed to snap a 3-3 tie.

That changed in the sixth without the benefit of a hit.

Ethan Wielgosz walked with one out in the sixth and Matthew Wycallis reached on an error with two outs. Then came the wild pitch. A throwing error on the wild pitch allowed Wielgosz to score and another throwing error gave Wycallis the opportunity to score all the way from first base.

One pitch, two errors, two runs, 5-3 lead.

Section 2 champion West Point didn’t go quietly in its last at-bat. Down to its last strike, Henry Lucas hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-4. A walk loaded the bases, but Back Mountain reliever Ollie Bross recorded his fourth strikeout to end the game.

Back Mountain took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring all its runs with two outs. Wycallis singled to center where West Point’s Hilton Bricker nearly made a diving catch only for the ball to pop out of his glove when he hit the ground.

Jack Katyl and Bruce Knowles then walked to load the bases. Wyacallis scored on a wild pitch while Jordan Rollins was batting. Katyl and Knowles also moved up a base, which was huge because both were able to score when Rollins bounced a ground-rule double over the right-center fence.

Back Mountain managed just two more hits the rest of the game — a single by Mac Hanson to start the second and a one-out double by Wycallis in the fourth.

Wycallis moved to third on a groundout, but was stranded there. Back Mountain loaded the bases in the fifth on a walk by Rollins, a fielder’s choice by Hanson after Andrew Salko walked and a walk by Max Kovach.

West Point reliever Carter Finley retired the next two batters to end the threat.

“The kids were getting a little frustrated,” Wielgosz said. “It’s tough to string together a bunch of hits in this type of enviroment, but it’s something we definitely need to do better as we progress. But at the end of the day, what matters is we have one more run than our opponent.”

West Point scored two runs in the first inning, with a double by Bryce Gates sending Finley to third. Finley scored on a groundout and Gates crossed the plate on an error.

An RBI single by Henry in the third knotted the score 3-3.

Major Baseball State Tournament

Back Mountain 5, West Point 4

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Wielgosz cf`2`1`0`0

Bross ss`3`0`0`0

Wycallis lf`3`2`2`0

Kaytl 2b`3`1`0`0

Knowles 1b`1`1`0`0

Rollins p`1`0`1`2

Salko 3b`1`0`0`0

Hanson rf`2`0`1`0

Kovach eh`1`0`0`0

Page eh`2`0`0`0

Tribendis c`2`0`0`0

Vinsko eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`5`4`2

West Point`AB`R`H`BI

Finley c`2`2`1`0

Bricker cf`3`1`1`0

Gates 2b`3`1`2`0

Bova p`3`0`1`1

Henry ss`2`0`2`2

Polinsky 3b`1`0`0`0

Kriger rf`2`0`0`0

Worman lf`1`0`0`0

Mento eh`2`0`0`0

Walker 1b`2`0`0`0

Nelan eh`2`0`1`0

Haddaway eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`25`4`8`3

Back Mountain`300`002 — 5

West Point`201`001 — 4

2B — Wycallis, Rollins, Gates.

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rollins`3`5`3`2`3`0

Bross (W)`3`3`1`1`2`4

West Point`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bova`0.2`1`3`3`2`2

Henry`3.1`3`0`0`0`3

Walker`0`0`0`0`2`0

Finley (L)`2`0`2`0`2`2