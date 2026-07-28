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Tuesday’s schedule for the Little League Major Baseball state tournament at Jenkins Township Little League has been changed due to inclement weather.

The two elimination games will be played at different starting times while the winners bracket semifinals have been postponed to Wednesday.

Hollidaysburg will now play Milton at 4 p.m. French Creek will face West Point approximately 30 minutes after the first game.

The schedule for Wednesday hasn’t been finalized. The two winners bracket semifinals are Back Mountain vs. Newtown-Edgmont and East Side vs. Blue Mountain.

Check back for any updates.