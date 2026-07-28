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David Fath’s grand slam was taken away by his base-running error, but what technically became a three-run single still produced the winning runs and sent Greater Pittston to the final day of the Pennsylvania Senior American Legion Baseball state tournament with a perfect record following a 4-1 win over the Quakertown Blue Jays in a rain-delayed game Tuesday night at Lycoming College in Williamsport.

Fath came up with the bases loaded and hit what could have been a home run to left field, but he passed a runner on the bases and was called out for the second out of the inning. The other three runs counted, breaking the 1-1 tie.

Greater Pittston’s 4-0 record to date means it will have two chances to wrap up the title Wednesday when it faces Chambersburg, a 2-0 winner over Phillipsburg in Tuesday’s other game.

If Greater Pittston wins the first game at 11 a.m., the tournament is over. If Chambersburg wins, the teams play one final game to determine the title.

Ryan Tonte, Gavin Wardecki and Dom Salvo had the first three of four straight hits in the inning to load the bases.

Caleb Pavinski got the win with six strong innings and Dom Salvo worked the seventh for the save.

Pavinski gave up just one run on five hits and five walks. He struck out two.

Salvo walked one and struck out one in a hitless inning.

Fath and Jake Aftewicz, who drove in the other run, each had two of Greater Pittston’s seven hits.

Nick Innamorati opened the game by reaching when he was hit by a pitch. Beau Widdick replaced him on the bases with a fielder’s choice, took second on a passed ball and scored on an Aftewicz single to left.

Quakertown tied the game in the bottom of the second, but Pavinski escaped a bases-loaded jam when shortstop Widdick threw to second baseman Silvio Giardina for the force at second.

Greater Pittston has outscored opponents 21-8 in the tournament with the toughest game coming Monday in a 4-3 winners’ bracket final victory over Chambersburg.