Ole Miss has sued two players who left the school to join former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

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The University of Mississippi is suing two former football players who transferred to LSU, alleging they failed to compensate the school for their departure as required by revenue-sharing agreements they had signed in early January.

The lawsuits were filed against edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper. Ole Miss seeks $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper, according to the lawsuits filed Monday in Lafayette County Circuit Court in Oxford, Mississippi.

The lawsuit stems in part from former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s high-profile departure for LSU late last season. LSU declined comment on Wednesday.

College athletes have been able to transfer far more freely in recent years without having to sit out a year, as was once required by the NCAA. There have been scattered disputes between players and their former schools over compensation agreements; earlier this year, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said he would return to the Huskies after his school was reportedly prepared to pursue legal options to enforce his lucrative name, image and likeness contract.

In a statement released to reporters, Ole Miss said it “values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them.

“In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts,” the school said.

Ole Miss said revenue-sharing agreements signed by both players included a provision requiring them to compensate the university with a predetermined amount if they departed before fulfilling their commitment.

“The University of Mississippi has a responsibility to enforce its contractual terms, and this position is consistent with the actions of other institutions in the current landscape of college athletics,” the Ole Miss statement said. “The university attempted to amicably resolve this matter prior to filing.”

Kiffin left Ole Miss following its regular-season finale against Mississippi State in late November. Kiffin initially asked to continue coaching the Rebels in the College Football Playoff after he’d accepted the position at LSU, but Ole Miss declined and appointed then-defensive coordinator Pete Golding as Kiffin’s replacement. Golding coached Ole Miss to the national semifinals.

After the Rebels’ playoff run ended, Umanmielen and Harper transferred to LSU.

Umanmielen had nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a junior last season for the Rebels. Harper was a freshman reserve in 2025, appearing in six games.