Three games were played Wednesday in the Little League Major Baseball state tournament at Jenkins Township Little League. The fourth game between Back Mountain and Newtown-Edgmont was postponed and moved to 5 p.m. Thursday.

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For the second straight evening, the weather would not cooperate with the Back Mountain all-stars as they look to continue their run in the Little League Major Baseball state tournament.

Three of four scheduled games on Wednesday were able to go off as scheduled, but Back Mountain’s winners bracket game against Newtown-Edgmont was postponed after a heavy, persistent rain made the field unplayable at Township Little League’s field in Jenkins Township.

Back Mountain and Newtown-Edgmont will now play at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving on to face Blue Mountain on Friday evening. Blue Mountain beat East Side 6-4 in the other winners bracket semifinal on Wednesday.

The loser of that game will drop down to the elimination bracket to face Hollidaysburg on Friday.

Both Back Mountain and Newtown-Edgmont won their opening round games on Monday, and were initially slated to play Tuesday before rain washed out all of Tuesday’s scheduled games.

Also on Thursday, Section 2 champion West Point and Section 5 champion East Side will meet in an elimination game at 8 p.m.

In addition to Blue Mountain’s win over East Side, two elimination games were played Wednesday before the rain. Hollidaysburg defeated Milton 9-5 and West Point beat French Creek 5-3 in the elimination games.