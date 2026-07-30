Back Mountain second baseman Matthew Wycallis attempts to pull off a double play after forcing out Newtown-Edgmont’s John Sirolli at second base.

Back Mountain shortstop Ollie Bross, left, snags a drive off the bat of Newtown Edgmont’s Oliver Roscoe in the second inning as second baseman Matthew Wycallis backs up the catch.

Back Mountain first baseman Bruce Knowles fields a grounder by Newtown-Edgmont’s Orie White and tosses it to second baseman Matthew Wycallis at first base to get an out in the third inning.

In a sign of good sportsmanship, Back Mountain third baseman Andrew Salko congratulates Newtown-Edgmont’s John Sirolli after Sirolli hit a solo home run in the third inning.

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JENKINS TWP. — Back Mountain’s road to a Little League Major Baseball state title became tougher Thursday.

Newtown-Edgmont pitcher John Sirolli provided the detour.

The fireballing righty struck out 11 and surrendered one hit as Newtown-Edgmont defeated Back Mountain 5-0 in a winners bracket semifinal game at the Jenkins Township Little League field.

“Heck of a pitcher. He threw really, really hard,” Back Mountain manager Brian Wielgosz said. “This is the first time our kids had the opportunity to see that level of velocity. We tried our best. A couple plays in the field, I wish we had back. It was a much closer game than the scoreboard shows. It was more of a 2-0 game than a 5-0 game.”

Section 5 champion Back Mountain dropped to the elimination bracket where it will have to win Friday, Saturday and Sunday plus defeat the winners bracket finalist twice to move to the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament.

While the task is daunting, Newtown-Edgmont is an example that it can be accomplished. It lost its first game in the Section 8 playoffs and then ripped off four wins to make states.

The loss was the first for Back Mountain in the postseason after going 5-0 in District 31 tournament and 3-0 in the sectional tournament and winning its first state game.

“These kids are battle tested and they’ll bounce back,” Wielgosz said. “Now we got to fight harder than we ever have and I’m confident in the team that they’ll get the job done.”

Newtown-Edgmont manager Daren Grande said Sirolli had been clocked on a radar gun as high as 78 mph, which is equivalent to 101 mph in Major League Baseball.

Ethan Wielgosz had Back Mountain’s only hit, a single to left with two outs in the fourth inning. Back Mountain had just two other baserunners. Wielgosz reached on an error to start the first and Max Kovach walked with two outs in the third.

Otherwise, Sirolli was dominant in his 5.2 innings. He struck out seven of eight batters he faced between the second and fourth innings. He left after throwing 65 pitches, making him eligible to throw Monday should Newtown-Edgmont make the championship game.

“Our game plan was 65 (pitches),” Grande said. “If we could get him our earlier, we’d get him out earlier. But 65 was always the plan we had. We’re pretty confident and pretty fortunate we have a lot of pitchers. He is one of 12 and they all can throw.”

Newtown-Edgmont took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Graeme Geary. Sirolli rocketed a home run to left in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Newtown-Edgmont’s Charlie Corsanico singled and Jamie Lukach walked to start the fourth. Both scored on consecutive sacrifice flies by Logan Harfst and Geary.

Back Mountain plays Section 4 champ Hollidaysburg at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game. Newtown-Edgmont plays Section 6 champion Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. in the winners bracket finals.

Neither team had played since Monday as rain has been a persistent issue. Their matchup was washed out Wednesday. Thursday’s game was stopped in the bottom of the fifth for an hour because of rain.

East Side 5, West Point 4

In the nightcap Thursday, Section 7 champion East Side edged Section 2 champion West Point in an elimination game.

East Side will play 11 a.m. Saturday against the Back Mountain/Hollidaysburg loser.

West Point finished 1-2 in the tournament, with both losses by 5-4 scores.

Major Baseball State Tournament

Winners Bracket Semifinals

Newtown-Edgmont 5, Back Mountain 0

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Wielgosz cf`2`0`1`0

Bross ss`2`0`0`0

Wycallis 2b`2`0`0`0

Katyl p`2`0`0`0

Knowles 1b`2`0`0`0

Rollins 1b`2`0`0`0

Salko 3b`2`0`0`0

Hanson rf`2`0`0`0

Kovach eh`0`0`0`0

Page eh`1`0`0`0

Tribendis c`1`0`0`0

Vinsko eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`0`1`0

Newtown-Edgmont`AB`R`H`BI

Sirolli p`2`1`2`1

Piselli ss`2`1`0`0

Corsanico cf`2`1`1`0

Lukach eh`0`2`0`0

Harfst c`0`0`0`1

Geary lf`1`0`1`3

Rosci 1b`2`0`1`0

Arland rf`2`0`0`0

Bhan 2b`2`0`1`0

Roscoe 3b`2`0`0`0

Humphrey eh`2`0`0`0

White eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`5`6`5

Back Mountain`000`000 — 0

Newtown-Edgmont`201`20x — 5

E — NE 1. LOB — BM 2, NE 4. 2B — Geary. HR — Sirolli. SF — Harfst, Geary.

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Katyl (L)`3.2`5`5`5`3`2

Salko`1.1`1`0`0`0`2

Newtown-Edgmont`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sirolli (W)`5.2`1`0`0`1`10

Rosci`0.1`0`0`0`0`0