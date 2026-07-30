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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders toppled the Iowa Cubs 11-0 on Thursday evening at Principal Park. Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-4 in his RailRiders debut with a pair of home runs and four runs batted in, backing Alexander Cornielle and three relievers’ combined shutout effort.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened a 4-0 edge in the top of the third, sending all nine batters to the plate. Bethancourt scored on a fielder’s choice, Kenedy Corona crossed on an error, Oswaldo Cabrera singled home Cole Gabrielson, and Yanquiel Fernández plated George Lombard Jr. with a groundout.

Bethancourt led off the fourth with his first RailRiders home run. The catcher hit 11 for Iowa over 59 games before his release earlier in the month. The 363-foot shot to left extended the SWB lead to 5-0.

The RailRiders added a run in the seventh when Gabrielson scored on a wild pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added five runs in the top of the ninth on four hits. Tyler Hardman singled in Marco Luciano to extend the lead to 7-0 before Bethancourt’s second homer of the game pushed the advantage to double digits. Corona went back-to-back with Bethancourt to cap the scoring.

Cornielle (2-2) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Rafael Montero pitched 1.1 shutout frames behind Cornielle, striking out three. Will Brian worked a scoreless eighth, and Jake Bird’s perfect ninth sealed the RailRiders’ seventh shutout of the season.

Jordan Wicks (0-9) took the loss, surrendering five runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks in five innings of work.

Eight of nine hitters reached base and all nine factored in the offensive outburst. Five RailRiders had at least two hits, paced by three apiece from Bethancourt and Cabrera.

With the win, the RailRiders moved into a tie with Durham for first place in the second half standings.

Game four of the set is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Central on Friday night. Elmer Rodríguez gets the call for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against a yet-to-be-announced starter for Iowa. The RailRiders are in Des Moines through Sunday and start a six-game homestand versus the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at PNC Field.