For many athletes, transitioning from traditional team sports to individual endurance racing can feel like a major change. Muncy native Amanda Yohn made the leap in 2021 when she entered her very first super sprint triathlon in Warrington, Pa. and got bitten by the bug.

A standout field hockey player at Muncy High School who went on to compete for two years at Mansfield University, Yohn brought her grit and competitive drive to her new sport—qualities that quickly propelled her from short-course beginner to long-distance hopeful.

Behind Yohn’s rapid rise in the triathlon scene is a network of support, starting right at home. While she’s the lone triathlete in her family, her father has been an anchor in her athletic career, regularly stepping in to handle bike maintenance and ensuring her gear is race-ready.

Her trajectory took a decisive turn in 2021 when she met Robin Barth—before Barth even founded Rise Up Racing. Barth quickly transitioned from friend to coach, instilling a trust in the journey that still guides Yohn today. “Trust the process, Robin will get you ready” has since become Yohn’s personal core mantra whenever training gets tough.

That unwavering trust delivered its biggest reward in 2024 at Ironman Lake Placid, where Yohn crossed the finish line of her first full 140.6-mile race surrounded by her coach and teammates. Since then, her resume has expanded to include 70.3 half-Ironman events across the region, including Musselman and Happy Valley—where she shaved a massive 20 minutes off her personal record earlier this season.

Just last weekend, Yohn conquered Ironman 70.3 Maine in Augusta, where she logged a speedy swim time thanks to the race’s current-aided, downriver course.

While regional travel takes her up and down the East Coast, Yohn holds a special place in her heart for local competition, especially the Back Mountain Triathlon. For Yohn, events like Back Mountain showcase the exceptional athletic community taking root across Northeast Pennsylvania.

She routinely praises the race’s passionate volunteers, welcoming atmosphere, and the tight-knit network of local athletes who turn every event into a celebration. Win or lose, her favorite post-race reward remains delightfully simple: a freezing-cold fountain Diet Coke packed with extra ice.

Beyond the finish lines, Yohn emphasizes that the true magic of triathlon lies in the everyday grind—a routine she genuinely looks forward to, even during the off-season.

Whether it’s hopping on her virtual Zwift bike trainer at 5:30 a.m. with her teammates, traveling together to weekend races, or screaming support from the sidelines for one another, the sense of shared purpose keeps her energized. When she isn’t training, Yohn loves soaking up the sun at the beach, with Assateague Island topping her list of favorite getaways to recharge.

As she continues to push her limits across the region, Yohn’s approach to the sport remains beautifully grounded. For her, every early morning workout and every mile logged on the road comes down to staying engaged, enjoying the journey alongside her team, and giving 110 percent every single time she steps up to a starting line.

BACKGROUND QUESTIONS

DB: Where did you grow up?

AY: I grew up in Muncy, Pa., where I still currently live.

DB: What was your high school/college athletic experience?

AY: I played field hockey in high school as well as two years in college.

DB: Did your athletic background help you in triathlon?

AY: I believe that being athletic in my younger years has given me the competitiveness and drive that I have today in triathlon.

DB: Do you have any family members who are also triathletes?

AY: I do not have any family that are triathletes, it is just me!

DB: Do you have an inspiration or someone who motivated you to begin triathlons?

AY: My biggest inspiration and motivator who got me to begin triathlons is my friend and coach Robin Barth.

DB: How many triathlons have you done?

AY: I have done roughly 12 triathlons, ranging from a sprint to a full Ironman.

DB: What/where/how long was your first triathlon?

AY: My first triathlon was a super sprint in Warrington, Pennsylvania, in 2021.

DB: What is your experience with the Wilkes-Barre or Back Mountain Triathlon(s)?

AY: I did the Back Mountain Triathlon last year for the first time and it is such a fun race!

DB: What is your proudest moment in triathlon/endurance racing?

AY: My proudest moment by far in triathlon was when I became an Ironman at Ironman Lake Placid surrounded by my coach and teammates.

DB: Married?

AY: I am not married.

FAVORITES

DB: Swim, bike or run?

AY: Would say the bike is my favorite out of all three.

DB: Has your favorite changed?

AY: The bike has always been my favorite part?

DB: Favorite triathlon/endurance race, or dream race location.

AY: I think that IRONMAN Cairns (Australia) would be my dream race location as how cool would it be to race in paradise!

DB: Ideal pre-race and post-race meal?

AY: My pre-race meal is a bagel with peanut butter and honey, and my favorite immediate post-race snack is french fries and a Diet Coke.

DB: Any superstitions for race day?

AY: I don’t really have any superstitions for race day.

DB: What is your favorite type of workout when training for a race?

AY: I really like doing bike to run bricks when its race season.

DB: What is your favorite thing to do outside of triathlon or endurance racing?

AY: My favorite thing to do outside of triathlons is taking trips to the beach.

DB: Favorite memory from a triathlon race?

AY: My favorite memory so far was when I crossed the finish line of a full Ironman after months of hard work and training.

DB: Do you have a mantra or a phrase that gets you through the tough parts of training/racing?

AY: If I get into a dark place when racing, I just remind myself take it one mile at a time.

DB: Favorite race weather conditions?

AY: Although I love hot summer weather, I do like a little rain during the run portion of the race.

THIS OR THAT

DB: Garmin, Apple or no watch?

AY: I love my Garmin watch for all of my training and races.

DB: Indoor or outdoor training?

AY: Swim, outdoors; bike, outdoors; run, outdoors.

DB: Flip turns or wall touch?

AY: Swimming is not my strongest discipline, so I stick with the wall touch.

DB: Coach, training plan or self-led workouts?

AY: As I have only ever been a coached athlete, I would never do this sport without one.

DB: Full kit or mixed-up pieces for race day?

AY: I always train and race in a one-piece trisuit (with my preference being Castelli).

DB: Hand massage, Theragun or neither?

AY: I will usually use a Theragun, but I have also gotten sports massages that were super helpful with soreness.

DB: Aero bars or not?

AY: I enjoy racing with aero bars.

DB: Relay or full tri?

AY: Full tri!

LOOKING AHEAD

DB: Do you have any goals for your triathlon career?

AY: My triathlon career goals are to just keep improving myself and give it 110% on race day.

DB: How do you stay motivated through the offseason?

AY: Being a member of a team helps tremendously to keep my off season grind strong, as we still get to train together weekly.

DB: Any advice for those racing for the first time this year?

AY: I think the best advice for anyone racing for the first time is to enjoy the journey, have fun, and take it all in.

DB: What does your race calendar look like this season?

AY: This year I am focusing on Happy Valley 70.3 and Maine 70.3.