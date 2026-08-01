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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won their sixth straight game, topping the Iowa Cubs 7-4 on Saturday night at Principal Park. The RailRiders rallied from a three-run deficit, keyed by three home runs and 4.1 shutout frames from the bullpen.

The Cubs took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the first and second innings. Moises Ballesteros singled off the second base bag to drive in Brett Bateman for the first inning edge, and Chas McCormick doubled home Owen Miller in the second, putting the I-Cubs ahead by a pair.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s 11th home run of the year cut the deficit to one in the top of the fourth, but the I-Cubs tallied two runs in the bottom of the inning on a bases loaded single from former RailRider Ben Cowles.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the fifth. Duke Ellis’ bases-loaded sac fly narrowed the gap to 4-2. J.C. Escarra’s three-run homer, 415 feet to straightaway center field off reliever Eduardniel Nunez, gave the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.

Kenedy Corona’s RBI double with two down in the sixth extended the advantage to 6-4. George Lombard Jr. extended his 28-game on-base streak and the lead in the seventh with a solo home run to right to close the scoring at 7-4.

Adam Kloffenstein worked 4.2 innings in a no-decision, allowing four runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Kervin Castro (3-0) allowed a pair of hits over 1.1 scoreless with a strikeout.

Eric Reyzelman followed with 1.1 scoreless, striking out three and walking one. Brad Hanner pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking one in his fourth save.

Nunez (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in relief of starter Grant Kipp.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads into play Sunday in sole possession of first place in the International League’s second-half title chase and looking for its first six-game series sweep in over a year.

The RailRiders and Cubs conclude their series on Sunday at 2:08 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday for a six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings.