Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. gets a hug from first base coach Corey Ray after he was scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday before the completion of a trade that would send him to the Yankees.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitched into the sixth inning on Sunday before exiting with the bases loaded. The bullpen escaped the jam and held the Cubs off the board the rest of the way.

Seiya Suzuki, right, crosses home plate for the Cubs’ only run of the game in the fourth inning on Sunday.

José Caballero is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer for the Yankees’ only runs of the day on Sunday in Chicago.

Yankees infielder José Caballero skips around the basepaths after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago. Gerrit Cole and New York’s bullpen made it stand up for a 2-1 win as the team looks to improve before Monday afternoon’s trade deadline, adding Luis Garcia Jr. from the Nationals.

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CHICAGO — José Caballero lined a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched into the sixth inning and the New York Yankees hung on to top the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Sunday.

New York got 3 1/3 scoreless innings from relievers Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and David Bednar to take two of three at Wrigley Field.

Seiya Suzuki finished with two hits for Chicago, including a double. Michael Busch had an RBI.

Cole (5-5) yielded one run on four hits in his 13th start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander struck out five and walked three, but needed a lift from the bullpen.

Headrick relieved Cole with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, and got Nico Hoerner to fly out. He struck out the side in the seventh.

David Bednar entered with two outs in the eighth, and got Ian Happ to fly out with runners on second and third. Bednar worked around a walk in the ninth for his 24th save.

Colin Rea (8-8) allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out seven, including first five Yankees hitters, and walked one.

Caballero, who added a single, ended an 18-game drought without going deep. He lined a 408-foot drive against the wind to left-center in the third to give New York a 2-0 lead,

Suzuki led off the fourth with a double, then scored on Busch’s single to cut it to 2-1.

Up next for the Yankees, Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04) starts against the Cardinals Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.57) to begin a series against St. Louis on Monday in New York.

For the Cubs, Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.141 ERA) gets the start as Chicago begins a three-game set against the Dodgers Monday. Los Angeles has not named a starter.

YANKEES LAND GARCIA

ATLANTA — Luis García Jr. wanted to help but could only watch as the Washington Nationals suffered their fifth straight loss on Sunday.

García was scratched about 30 minutes before a 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He watched the game from the dugout.

A short time later, the Yankees announced they got García in a trade with the Nationals in exchange for four pitchers.

“I mean, it was weird, uncomfortable, going out to a dugout and then having all the other teammates look at you,” García said through a translator.

García has spent his career with the Nationals but acknowledged he was excited to move to the Yankees.

“I mean it’s a mix of both sad and happy,” García said. “There’s a new chapter in my career, so yeah, 50-50 right now.”

In exchange for García, the Nationals received right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.

When asked after Sunday’s win at the Chicago about a trade for García, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was not in a mood to confirm.

The Yankees open a three-game series against the Cardinal in St. Louis on Monday night. There was no official word on whether García would be with the team.

Bird, 30, has a 5.93 ERA in 30 games with the Yankees this season, all in relief. Cruz, 26, has a 1.69 ERA in four games. Grable and Cebert have spent the full season in the minors.

Nationals manager Blake Butera confirmed he was instructed to hold García out even though a trade was not yet final.

“I was told something was really close,” Butera said. “But look, he’s (Luis) an unbelievable person, an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable leader for this clubhouse, unbelievable player, you name it. Done everything we’ve asked him to. … We’ll always love Luis and he can always play on my team.”

Being swept in a four-game series for the first time this season was painful for the Nationals, who fell three games below .500.

Perhaps more painful was the realization the Nationals were also losing García, a popular teammate who joined the organization when he was a teenager and this year has become one of the National League’s top sluggers. Entering Sunday’s games, García’s .560 slugging percentage led the league. He ranked fifth in the NL with 76 RBIs while hitting .283 with 23 homers.

When asked about García as a player, Boone said, “He rakes.”

Added Caballero: “I know that he is a great hitter. I know that. … So I’m just excited to see him here and what he can contribute for the team, for sure.”

The 26-year-old García said watching from the dugout was especially painful when fill-in starting first baseman Andrés Chapparo was hit by a pitch from JR Ritchie on his helmet in the fourth inning. When Chapparo was replaced the following inning, Butera turned to Brady House, who usually plays third base but made his first appearance in a game at first base.

Butera stuck with House, who only recently began taking fielding practice at first base. Butera said he removed Chapparo from the game “because he was dizzy and just didn’t feel very well. And any time somebody hits hit the head, just don’t want to chance it.”

Butera said Chapparo was “doing better” and had passed a concussion test.