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JENKINS TWP. — The East Side all-stars are survivors.

Needing four wins in five days, East Side completed the task with a victory Monday at the Jenkins Township Little League field. Now the Little League Major Baseball state championship will come down to one game on Tuesday.

Starter Ryan Donnelly and reliever Dillon DiGiulio combined to hold winners bracket champion Blue Mountain to three hits as East Side posted a 8-2 victory, its third win in as many days.

“These guys have been together for about five years,” said East Side manager Bob Hennessey, whose team lost 6-4 to Blue Mountain in the second round. “They have that resiliency. They knew, ‘Hey, it’s not over yet. We’re still in this.’ That’s the beauty of a double-elimination tournament.”

Despite local entry Back Mountain being eliminated Friday, a huge crowd showed up Monday to see a game between a team from West Chester (East Side) and another from Schuylkill County (Blue Mountain).

Another large crowd is expected Tuesday when the two teams square off at 5 p.m. at the Jenkins Township field to determine the state champion and a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament.

Pitching is key in a week-long tournament, especially after a loss, and East Side has had it the last four days.

Donnelly gave up two singles — an infield chopper down the third-base line by Ike Schneider in the third inning and an infield single in the hole by Enzo Ritter in the fourth. DiGiulio gave up an RBI double to Joe Minnick, the first batter he faced, in the fifth and then retired five in a row to end the game.

East Side, the Section 7 champion, didn’t waste its trips to the plate. There was only one strikeout and putting the ball in play resulted in 11 hits and six Blue Mountain errors.

“We keep on preaching go up there and attack,” Hennessey said. “If you don’t swing, it’s hard to get on base. If you go up there swinging, put the ball in play, we hope the other team makes a mistake and that happened a couple times tonight.”

East Side took a 2-0 lead in the first when Donnelly led off with a double and eventually scored when Cole Warner reached on an error. Warner later crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

James Martin singled in the second and later scored on a sac fly by Mike Nolan to give East Side a 3-0 lead.

Consecutive singles by Paul Cowperthwait, Jack Cassidy and Martin loaded the bases in the fourth. Two errors on a grounder by Colton DiGazio allowed two more runs to score.

Blue Mountain moved within 5-2 in the fifth, but East Side answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Pat Corliss led off the fifth with a single and scored on a single by Molineux. Errors helped East Side score its final two runs.

“We got to stay focused on our game,” Blue Mountain manager Cory Porrino said. “Keep hitting the ball hard, grinding at-bats. Fielding-wise we’ve got to make some of those plays in the field to get some outs. We can’t let them turn the lineup over as many times as they did today.”

Little League Major Baseball

State Tournament

East Side 8, Blue Mountain 2

Blue Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Porrino 2b`2`0`0`0

Ritter c`2`0`1`0

Goodman ss`2`0`0`0

Ciccone lf`1`1`0`0

Grimminger p`2`0`0`0

Callaghan rf`2`1`0`0

Minnick 3b`2`0`1`1

Borger cf`2`0`0`0

Schneider 1b`2`0`1`0

Marx eh`1`0`0`0

Machamer eh`2`0`0`0

Gombar eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`2`3`1

East Side`AB`R`H`BI

Donnelly p`3`1`2`0

Molineux 2b`3`1`2`1

Warner cf`2`2`0`1

DiGiulio 1b`3`0`1`1

Hennessey rf`3`0`0`0

Cowperthwait lf`3`1`1`0

Cassidy eh`2`1`1`0

Martin 3b`2`1`2`0

DiGrazio c`2`0`1`1

Nolan eh`1`0`0`1

Gazonas eh`2`0`0`0

Corliss ss`2`1`1`0

Totals`28`8`11`5

Blue Mountain`000`020 — 2

East Side`2`1`0`23x — 8

E — West Side 1, Blue Mountain 6. DP — Blue Mountain 1. LOB — East Side 7, Blue Mountain 3. 2B — Minnick, Donnelly. SF — Nolan.

Blue Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Grimminger (L)`5`10`6`5`1`1

Minnick`1`1`2`1`0`0

East Side`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Donnelly (W)`4.1`2`2`1`2`4

DiGiulio`1.2`1`0`0`0`3