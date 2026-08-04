East Side Little League defeated Blue Mountain 12-8 to win the Major Baseball state championship on Tuesday night at Jenkins Township Little League.

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JENKINS TWP. — As the fifth and final pitcher to take the hill for East Side on Tuesday, Jack Cassidy proved impactful right away. He inherited two runners in the bottom of the fifth in a tie game and left them stranded.

Cassidy the reliever did his job. A few minutes later, Cassidy the hitter wrote his name into the history books with one swing.

With the game tied 8-8 in the top of the sixth, Cassidy launched a grand slam just over the center field wall to deliver a Major Baseball state title for East Side Little League in a 12-8 win over Blue Mountain at Jenkins Township Little League.

In a game filled with massive swings — both at the plate and on the scoreboard — none proved bigger than Cassidy’s before a large crowd.

Base hits for Dillon DiGiulio and Ryan Hennessey, followed by a walk drawn by Paul Cowperthwait, loaded the bases and set the stage.

Cassidy picked out a 1-0 pitch and lifted it out to center field, providing just enough pop to clear the wall, empty the bases and make East Side’s state championship dreams a reality.

“It’s a feeling like I’ve never felt before,” Cassidy said. “This was so special, this is one of the best teams in East Side’s history.”

The East Side squad took the long way to the title, falling into the elimination bracket with a loss on Wednesday (to this very same Blue Mountain team) and winning five games over six days to complete its run.

Tuesday’s title game was a long road in itself. East Side took a 7-0 lead after three and a half innings, only for Blue Mountain to storm back and take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Blue Mountain had nine of its 10 total hits in the fourth inning — seven singles and a grand slam off the bat of Ben Ciccone.

The final of those nine hits, an RBI single from Jacob Gombar, put Blue Mountain ahead before a pair of East Side relievers, Pat Corliss and Mike Nolan, got an out each to stop the bleeding.

It was an easy spot to let the game get away, but East Side had something in different in mind.

With one out in the top of the fifth, Ryan Donnelly hit a solo shot into the bed of a truck parked beyond the fence in left-center field to tie the game 8-8.

“I think it was just trusting each other, there’s not one kid that carries us, it’s one through 12,” East Side manager Bob Hennessey said. “We had a little hiccup the first time against Blue Mountain, we told them to continue to grind and keep playing the baseball that you’re used to playing.”

That score would sit tight through the bottom of the fifth, only to budge when Cassidy stepped up to bat in the sixth.

Even after the go-ahead grand slam, there were still three outs to go get. Cassidy went back out to finish the game, and allowed just a walk in the sixth before his defense was able to get the final out at second base to win the championship.

East Side set everything in motion with a six-spot in the third inning, taking a 6-0 lead. Corliss had an RBI triple, Darren Molineux singled in a run and Ryan Hennessey drilled a two-run single as part of the big inning. Colton DiGrazio and Adam Gazonas each singled and scored.

Nolan drilled a solo shot to make it 7-0 in the top of the fourth.

Max Porrino, Ike Schneider and Juderin Marx all singled and drove in a run as part of Blue Mountain’s eight-run fourth inning. Chase Goodman, Enzo Ritter and Anthony Grimminger each singled and scored.

East Side, which is from West Chester, will now head to Bristol, Conn., for the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament starting on Aug. 9, with the winner of the regional heading to the Little League World Series.

Major Baseball State Championship

East Side 12, Blue Mountain 8

East Side`AB`R`H`BI

Donnelly ss`2`1`1`1

Molineux lf-p`2`1`1`1

Warner cf`3`1`1`0

DiGiulio 1b`2`1`1`0

Hennessey p`3`1`2`2

Cowperthwait eh`2`1`1`0

Cassidy eh`3`1`1`4

Martin 3b`3`0`0`0

DiGrazio c`3`1`1`0

Nolan eh-p`1`2`1`1

Gazonas rf`2`1`1`0

Corliss 2b-p`3`1`1`1

Totals`29`12`12`10

Blue Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Goodman p`3`1`1`1

Ritter c`2`1`1`1

Ciccone rf-p`2`1`2`4

Grimminger lf`3`1`1`0

Callaghan ss`3`1`0`0

Minnick 3b-p`2`1`0`0

Porrino 2b`3`1`1`1

Borger cf`2`0`0`0

Schneider 1b`3`0`1`1

Marx eh`3`0`1`1

Gombar eh`2`0`1`1

Machamer eh`2`1`1`0

Totals`30`8`10`8

East Side`006`114 — 12

Blue Mtn`000`800 — 8

E — East Side 2, Blue Mountain 4. DP — Blue Mountain 1. LOB — East Side 6, Blue Mountain 8. 3B — Corliss. HR — Ciccone, Nolan, Donnelly, Cassidy.

East Side`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hennessey`3`6`5`5`0`4

Molineux`0.1`4`3`2`1`1

Corliss`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Nolan`0.1`0`0`0`2`0

Cassidy (W)`2`0`0`0`1`4

Blue Mtn`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Goodman`4`8`7`7`3`2

Ciccone (L)`1.2`4`5`5`4`0

Minnick`0.1`0`0`0`0`0