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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 8-3 in the Tuesday opener. Yankees No. 19 prospect Brendan Beck’s posted six shutout innings while racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts.

The Cubs attempted to score first but Brendan Beck got the outs needed to strand baserunners. Beck worked around the bases loaded and nobody out in the second to keep it a scoreless ballgame. He struck out seven batters through the first three frames.

In the bottom half, SWB got aboard. Marco Luciano doubled to reach and came home on an Oswaldo Cabrera base hit.

The RailRiders made it 4-0 after a three-run fifth. A two-run homer off the bat J.C. Escarra and an RBI single from Yanquiel Fernández plated the runs.

In the next inning, Christian Bethancourt recorded his first hit at PNC Field. He moved over on a wild pitch and scored on a Kenedy Corona base knock.

SWB tacked on another three in the seventh frame. Cabrera and Fernández had back-to-back singles and Tyler Hardman followed with a run-scoring double. Duke Ellis had a two-run two-bagger down the right field line for an 8-0 advantage.

Rochester battled back in the eighth to plate three. Riley Adams laced a single to score a pair and Cayden Wallace followed with an RBI double.

Beck (W, 9-2) worked six innings of scoreless ball for his 9th quality start. He struck out a dozen Red Wings to set a career-high and season-high for SWB. Chandler Champlain (7-5) took the loss for Rochester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues the series at PNC Field on Wednesday. The RailRiders’ Alexander Cornielle is set to get the ball for a 7:05 p.m. start.