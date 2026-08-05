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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-1 to the Rochester Red Wings Wednesday night. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for SWB as Rochester evened up the series at a game apiece.

Rochester put up a pair of runs in the third inning for a 2-0 advantage off of three singles and a walk.

Back-to-back homers from Rochester’s Leandro Pineda and Maxwell Romero Jr. in the fifth made it 5-0.

Yanquiel Fernández smashed a home run with two outs in the sixth inning. It marked his team-high 19th of the summer along with a team-leading 65 runs batted in.

Rochester got that run back in the ninth with a solo shot off the bat of Trey Lipscomb to start the frame. They added two more with another long ball from Seth Petersen, his first in Triple-A, for an 8-1 score.

Alexander Cornielle (L, 2-3) allowed two runs in his four and a third frames. Only Brad Hanner had a clean line out of the bullpen. Rochester starter Jackson Kent (W, 8-3) earned the win, working five and two thirds of one-run ball.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues the series at PNC Field on Thursday. Yankees third-ranked prospect Elmer Rodríguez is set to get the ball for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.