🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 6-4 to the Rochester Red Wings at ESL Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders dropped four out of six in the series as the Red Wings opened a two-game lead in the second-half standings with six games to play.

Rochester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Red Wings loaded the bases with two outs on a single and two walks. Leandro Pineda’s infield single plated Seaver King for the early advantage.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s 18th home run of the year gave the RailRiders a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but the Wings evened the game on a pair of hits and an error in the bottom of the inning.

Play halted for an hour and 16 minutes due to rain after three innings. Cabrera gave the RailRiders a 3-2 lead in the fourth when play resumed, hitting his second home run of the day. Rochester again tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Sam Peterson scored on a Buddy Kennedy sac fly.

The Red Wings regained the lead in the fifth inning on a two-out single from Llover Peguero and added two more in the seventh on a two-out double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre narrowed the deficit in the eighth with a J.C. Escarra RBI knock, but left two on the bases in the inning before leaving the bases loaded in the ninth.

Justin Topa (1-4) was saddled with the loss. Paxton Schultz earned the win, and Justin Lawrence recorded the final out for his second save.

The RailRiders host Jacksonville for a six-game series starting Tuesday at PNC Field to close the 2026 home schedule.