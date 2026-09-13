Bills receiver Joshua Palmer (5) beats Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter to the inside for a 34-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo the lead with 1:36 left in Sunday’s win in Houston.

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HOUSTON — Josh Allen didn’t wait for the question he knew was coming on Sunday after finally leading the Buffalo Bills to a road win over the Houston Texans in a season-opening thriller.

“We do like Reliant Stadium,” he said with a big smile. “Woo.”

Allen threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:36 remaining to lift the Bills to a 36-31 victory in a back-and-forth game.

Allen had 334 yards passing with two touchdowns and ran for two more scores after losing his previous four games at Reliant Stadium.

“It feels good to start the season off right,” Allen said.

It was the Bills’ first win at Houston since Nov. 19, 2006.

The Texans led 31-30 when Allen split two defenders to find Palmer. The 2-point conversion failed.

One play earlier, Houston’s Kamari Lassiter got his hands on a pass from Allen in the end zone but couldn’t grab the interception.

“We got lucky,” Palmer said. “He dropped it. Next play I caught it.”

The Texans had a chance to win in the closing seconds, but Greg Rousseau had his second strip-sack of the day, taking down C.J. Stroud at the Buffalo 28. Terrel Bernard recovered to seal the victory.

It was a disappointing outing for Houston’s vaunted defense, which led the NFL in yards allowed and ranked second in points allowed last season.

“We had multiple opportunities to make plays, had chances to make plays on the football and we didn’t make plays,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Houston allowed its most points since a 36-22 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 24, 2023.

“We’ve got to do a better job, especially closing out the game,” defensive end Will Anderson said. “It just wasn’t our standard. That’s not who we are. That’s not who we want to be as a defense. ”

Dalton Kincaid had five receptions for 130 yards and DJ Moore had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in his Buffalo debut after a trade from Chicago.

Buffalo’s Joe Brady started his head coaching career with a win after he was promoted from offensive coordinator following Sean McDermott’s firing after nine seasons.

“You saw a lot of the conviction, everything we sort of talk about,” Brady said. “We didn’t care how pretty. There’s no such thing as an ugly win.”

David Montgomery, who was traded from Detroit this offseason, had a three-TD day in his Houston debut. He had scoring runs of 1 and 18 yards in the first half and his 7-yard touchdown reception put Houston up 28-27 early in the fourth.

Stroud threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns but lost two fumbles.

Tyler Bass’ 33-yard field goal made it 30-28 Buffalo with 10 1/2 minutes to go.

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 58-yard field goal put Houston back ahead with about seven minutes remaining before Allen’s game-winning drive.

Buffalo went up 10-7 when Allen scrambled for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Montgomery’s second score came when he scampered 18 yards untouched to make it 14-10 with about five minutes left in the first half.

Lassiter was flagged for pass interference on Moore in the end zone to give the Bills the ball on the 1 on their next drive. Allen’s scoring dive two plays later put Buffalo up 17-14.

Moore grabbed a ball in front of a diving Reed Blankenship and dashed 43 yards to the end zone later in the second to push the lead to 24-14.

A 12-yard touchdown reception by Nico Collins cut the lead to three at halftime.

Rousseau sacked Stroud on Houston’s first drive, causing a fumble that Ed Oliver recovered on the Houston 32. That led to Bass’ 46-yard field goal.

A 1-yard run by Montgomery put the Texans up 7-3 near the end of the first quarter. The score was set up by a 25-yard reception by Collins three plays earlier.

JETS 23, TITANS 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Breece Hall ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith threw for 215 yards in his Jets return and New York defeated Tennessee 23-10 in the season opener to spoil Titans coach Robert Saleh’s debut against his former team.

The Jets never trailed, led 10-3 at halftime and held the ball for just over 38 minutes. Smith, drafted by New York in 2013 and acquired from Las Vegas in March, finished 19 of 24 while efficiently moving new coordinator Frank Reich’s offense.

The game matched franchises that went 3-14 last season and prompted the Titans to hire Saleh — who coached the Jets from 2021 before being fired after five games in 2024 — in January hoping to end four straight losing seasons. The Jets, meanwhile, are trying to snap a skid of 10 consecutive seasons under .500 with Aaron Glenn starting his second season in New York.

The Jets left Music City with their first season-opening win since 2023. A team that opened last season losing its first seven under Glenn and its last five dominated Tennessee with a 367-195 edge in total offense.

With Glenn calling the defense this season, rookie edge rusher David Bailey, the No. 2 pick overall, had one of three sacks for the Jets, who chased Titans quarterback Cam Ward all game.

JAGUARS 34, BROWNS 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns, opening the season much like he closed last year, and Jacksonville dominated rebuilding Cleveland to spoil the debut of new Browns coach Todd Monken.

The Jaguars scored on six of their first seven possessions, with Lawrence connecting with Parker Washington, rookie Josh Cameron, Brenton Strange and Jakobi Meyers for touchdowns. Three of four targets were wide open.

Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes and finished with a career-high rating of 150.6. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the league down the stretch in 2025 while leading the Jaguars to the AFC South title.

Jacksonville entered this fall as a trendy pick to return to the postseason and maybe reach its first Super Bowl. The opener was a solid start.

Washington, a pending free agent who’s in contract negotiations with Jacksonville, made a diving catch on Lawrence’s first TD pass and flashed a “pay me” sign to the 42,000 in attendance at EverBank Stadium.

RAVENS 41, COLTS 23

INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick Henry ran for three touchdowns to move into third on the NFL’s career list, Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a TD and rushed for a score, and Baltimore beat Indianapolis.

The Ravens improved to 13-6 in openers since 2008 and have topped the 20-point mark in their last 10, the league’s longest active streak.

Henry had 24 carries for 144 yards, his 56th 100-yard game and his eighth with three or more TD runs. Henry has 125 career rushing TDs, two more than Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Jackson went 17 of 25 for 324 yards, 229 of those in the first half. Zay Flowers caught five passes for 150 yards before halftime, including a 54-yard catch-and-run for a score. Flowers did not play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

Indy lost its 11th opener in 13 years. Daniel Jones was 19 of 31 for 166 yards with a TD and an interception in his first game since tearing his right Achilles tendon in December. Jonathan Taylor ran 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

BENGALS 33, BUCCANEERS 27

CINCINNATI — The Bengals’ new-look defense forced four turnovers — including its first fumble recovery for a TD since 2022 — Joe Burrow passed for 254 yards and a touchdown and Cincinnati defeated Tampa Bay.

Evan McPherson had four field goals, including from 55 yards and 58 yards, as the Bengals won their opener for the second straight year.

Linebacker Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, both signed in free agency, had big games. Both had forced fumbles and recoveries while Mafe also one of Cincinnati’s four sacks.

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes. After a three-and-out on the opening series, the seventh-year franchise quarterback directed the Bengals to points on six of their next seven drives. The only hiccup was a pick-6 by Tampa Bay rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Cincinnati scored 24 points off Tampa Bay’s mistakes. Three were committed by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year extension earlier in the week.

BEARS 59, PANTHERS 37

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and two more scores as Chicago defeated Carolina in the highest-scoring season opener in NFL history.

Chicago and Carolina scored eight more points than the previous record of 88 set in Tampa Bay’s 48-40 win over New Orleans in 2018.

Coach Ben Johnson’s prolific Bears also broke a franchise record for points in an opener, a mark that had stood since 1948, when Chicago hung 45 points on Green Bay at Wrigley Field. The 59 points were the most allowed by the Panthers in team history.

D’Andre Swift, who received a $33.75 million contract extension earlier this week, ran for 124 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns, while Kyle Monangai had 100 yards rushing, including a 61-yard touchdown burst.

It was the fourth-most points in Bears history. The most came in their notorious 73-0 win over Washington in the 1940 NFL title game.

Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score for Carolina. Jalen Coker had eight catches for a career-high 138 yards and two TDs.

LIONS 31, SAINTS 30, OT

DETROIT — Tyler Shough threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion attempt, allowing Detroit Lions to escape with a win in overtime over New Orleans.

Saints coach Kellen Moore chose to go for the win instead of tying the game with 1:34 left in overtime after his team came back from a three-touchdown deficit in the third quarter and allowed a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the second score a 5-yard throw early in overtime, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two touchdowns.

New Orleans rallied from a 21-0 deficit and pulled into a 24-all tie on Shough’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with 1:07 left in the game.

Detroit went three and out on offense, giving the Saints the ball with a chance to win it and Ryan Wright missed a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

RAIDERS 27, DOLPHINS 13

LAS VEGAS — Kirk Cousins became the 15th quarterback to throw at least 300 touchdown passes in his career after tossing three to lead Las Vegas to a season-opening victory over Miami.

Two of his TD passes went to running back Ashton Jeanty, who also rushed for 102 yards and caught six passes for 45 more. This was the third career 100-yard game for Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft who showed no ill effects of an ankle injury he suffered on Aug. 23.

Cousins, making his first start for the Raiders after being acquired in the offseason from Atlanta, completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards, though he was intercepted twice. He has 301 touchdown passes for his career, moving into 14th and one TD ahead of John Elway.

Cousins is the first Raiders quarterback to throw at least three TDs in the opener since Kerry Collins in 2005 against New England.

The Raiders totaled 290 yards in their first game under coach Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator on Seattle’s Super Bowl-championship team last season. It was a noticeable improvement for an offense that last season was last in the league in yardage (245.2 per game) and scoring (14.2 points).

But Las Vegas is about to embark on a six-game gauntlet against teams such as Kansas City, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams that will test how much the offense truly has improved.

CARDINALS 26, CHARGERS 14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jacoby Brissett threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and Arizona defeated Los Angeles, giving Mike LaFleur a victory in his head coaching debut over Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers were 9 1/2-point favorites — biggest in the NFL in Week 1 — but they played from behind the entire game.

LaFleur became the first Cardinals coach to win his debut since Don Coryell in 1973. Coryell coached the Chargers from 1978-86.

LaFleur won in the same SoFi Stadium where he worked his final game as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator last year before being hired by Arizona in February. He added 16 new assistants and 18 new players.

Chad Ryland had four field goals as the Cardinals won on the road against the Chargers for the first time since 2001. He only miss was a 54-yarder when the ball hit the right upright in the second quarter.

The Chargers made a mess of the fourth quarter. On their first three possessions, they had a blocked punt, Justin Herbert was intercepted and Los Angeles turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. They had another turnover on downs with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Herbert was 17 of 27 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and was sacked three times.

The Cardinals dominated possession, 37 minutes to 22, and ran 72 plays to 51 for the Chargers and compiled 393 yards of offense to 268.

VIKINGS 39, PACKERS 22

MINNEAPOLIS — Carson Wentz came in after Kyler Murray’s first-quarter concussion in his Minnesota debut and led a spirited comeback against the rival Green Bay as the Vikings scored 29 straight points to close a victory to open the season.

Wentz had two touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson, matching the two-time All-Pro’s 2025 season total, and the pair connected on a 2-point converstion when the Vikings took their first lead at 25-22 with 6:37 remaining. Green Bay extended the drive three times with crushing defensive penalties.

Jordan Love, who had been brilliant against a relentlessly blitzing defense, melted down along with the rest of the team by losing a fumble on a sack and throwing an interception deep in Packers territory.

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason each had rushing touchdowns and T.J. Hockenson caught one of the three scores thrown by the 11th-year veteran Wentz, who was appointed the backup to Murray ahead of 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy for his considerable edge in experience.

Love finished 21 for 42 for 387 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Christian Watson, but the two late turnovers and a 3-for-12 conversion rate on third downs loomed large as the Packers picked right up where they left off with a five-game losing streak that ended last season.