In a game played Saturday, Wyoming Seminary stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 5-0 win over Bloomsburg in a non-conference game.
Anna Rolland led the way with a hat trick and Chloe Fisk and Emma Ey scored a goal apiece.
Elizabeth VanKuyk got the shutout in net, finishing with two saves. Faylinn Fernandes, Erin Cavanaugh and Fiske all had assists.
Easton 7, Hazleton Area 0
In a game played Saturday, the Cougars dropped a non-conference game on the road.
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