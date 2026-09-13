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In a game played Saturday, Wyoming Seminary stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 5-0 win over Bloomsburg in a non-conference game.

Anna Rolland led the way with a hat trick and Chloe Fisk and Emma Ey scored a goal apiece.

Elizabeth VanKuyk got the shutout in net, finishing with two saves. Faylinn Fernandes, Erin Cavanaugh and Fiske all had assists.

Easton 7, Hazleton Area 0

In a game played Saturday, the Cougars dropped a non-conference game on the road.