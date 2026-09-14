About two weeks after he was signed to the team’s practice squad, the Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that former Wyoming Area standout and Penn State captain Dominic DeLuca had been released from the team.
The Ravens made the announcement via the official team Twitter account on Monday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore signed defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. to the practice squad.
DeLuca was initially signed to the Baltimore practice squad after spending his rookie preseason with the team, appearing in all three of the Ravens’ preseason games.
Across those three appearances, all starts, DeLuca finished with 15 tackles.
He didn’t make the initial cut on Aug. 30 as NFL teams made their final moves to trim rosters down to 53 players, but was signed to the Baltimore practice squad the next day.
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