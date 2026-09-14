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In an early-season clash between two of the area’s premier field hockey programs, Emily King had two goals and two assists to lead Crestwood to a 5-1 victory over Wyoming Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 contest on Monday.

Piper Kleban-Harden scored two goals and assisted on a third for the Comets, who improved to 2-0 in the division and gave themselves a leg up on another major division contender in the process.

Allie Myers added a goal for Crestwood. Kasey Obes had an assist, and Isla Centak made four saves.

Shannon Kearns scored the lone goal of the night for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Honesdale 0

Kaylah Sewell made eight saves and posted a shutout as the Spartans defeated Honesdale in a matchup between Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A opponents.

Miley Cunningham and Paige Yurko each scored for Valley West. Charlotte Yelen assisted on both of the team’s goals.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Five different Blue Knights scored as Wyoming Seminary picked up a victory over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Faylinn Fernandes, Julia Williams, Ella Plummer, Emma Ey and Apollonia Bruno scored a goal apiece for Sem. Bruno and Anna Rolland had two assists each.

Katie Zukowski had the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre Area, with the assist from Omaryze Contreras.

Lackawanna Trail 4, Lake-Lehman 1

The Lions scored four unanswered goals in the second half to run away from Lake-Lehman.

Lyla Ryon had three of those goals for Lackawanna Trail, all in the fourth quarter. Willow Ritter scored for Trail in the third quarter, with Ryon dishing out the assist.

Sara Womach scored the lone goal of the game for Lake-Lehman, asissted by Sofia Sparacio. Gigi Kirkutis made six saves for the Black Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Abe Hobson-Tomascik scored a hat trick as the Mountaineers handed Wilkes-Barre Area its first Division 1 loss.

Myer Casey Williams and Tommy Shone added a goal each for Dallas. David Da Silva had two assists.

Braedon Hollingshead made seven saves in goal for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Crestwood 0

Chase Evanofski scored three times to lead the Spartans in a shutout win over Crestwood.

Brayden Clark added a goal for Wyoming Valley West, who posted 31 shots in the win. Schuyler Davis had two assists.

Bryce Wenzel made 10 saves for Crestwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Ava Musinski’s goal early in the second half held up as the winner for Wyoming Area.

Musinski assisted on the Warriors’ first goal, scored by Josie Kivak. Jules Potter had the assist on Musinski’s goal.

Elizabeth Larson gave Nanticoke Area the lead in the first half with a goal, the assist provided by Karlie Atkins.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 4, MMI Prep 1

Despite a rare loss in the No. 1 singles match, Wyoming Seminary was still able to put away the Preppers and remain undefeated in the WVC.

Katie Zhang and Kate Minella won in singles for the Blue Knights. Alana Magida and Anita Ma won one doubles point for Sem, with Alana Southworth and Bri Falcone completing the doubles sweep.

Avery Orozco won in singles for MMI Prep to avoid the shutout. It’s the first point scored against Sem in a WVC match since 2024.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

The Comets swept the doubles points and picked up one singles win to slip past Wyoming Valley West.

Emma Lehman had the critical singles victory for Crestwood. Addison Knorr and Mia Collins won in doubles, and the Comets won the other doubles point via forfeit.

Alessandra Montalto and Scarlett Lewis each won in singles for Valley West.

Tunkhannock 3, Holy Redeemer 2

A win in the most hotly-contested match of the afternoon for Kynzi Newell lifted the Tigers past Holy Redeemer.

Newell won two tiebreaks to grind out the victory in her singles match.

The Tunkhannock doubles teams of Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull and Megan Patton/Sarah Van Ness swept the doubles points to help secure the win.

Elizabeth Rich and Lily Dudrick each won in singles for Holy Redeemer.

GOLF

Pittston Area 167, Hazleton Area 170

The Patriots held onto their undefeated WVC record and their hold on first place in the conference by grinding out a win over Hazleton Area.

Marco Agolino shot a 40 to lead Pittston Area. David Hemschek and Ryan Reza each shot 42s, and Gianni Bartorillo rounded out the top four scorers with a 43.

Liam Woznicki won the individual medal for Hazleton Area, shooting a 38 to pace the Cougars. Jayson Rush added a 42 and Gavin Lagowy shot a 43.

Wyoming Seminary 163, Wilkes-Barre Area 166

A tight match was eventually won by Wyoming Seminary, holding off Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ayden Wilkinson earned medalist honors for Sem with a round of 37. Caleb Aponick shot a 40, while Oliver Neale and Prem Patel each shot 43 for the Blue Knights.

Matt Clark led Wilkes-Barre Area with a round of 39. Tyler Daugherty carded a 40.

Lake-Lehman 176, Nanticoke Area 186

Jack Oliver finished four shots clear of the field with a 37 to win the individual medal in Lake-Lehman’s victory over Nanticoke Area.

Simon Jenkins added a round of 44 for the Black Knights, and Brady Miller shot a 47.

Ryan Vida and Trey Mishanski shot matching 41s for Nanticoke Area.

Holy Redeemer 144, Berwick 172

Liam Gill shot an even-par 34 to win the individual medal as Holy Redeemer cruised past Berwick for the win.

Connor Hillard shot a 36, while Luke Selinski and Brayden Nylon each shot a 37 for the Royals.

Grant Evensen had the low round of the afternoon for Berwick with a 37. Chris Hinkle added a 41 for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Tunkhannock 1

Callie Welch had 10 kills to lead the way as Nanticoke Area defeated Tunkhannock in four sets.

Nanticoke Area won the first two sets each by a 25-23 score. Tunkhannock won the third 25-7, but the Trojanettes rallied to win the fourth set 27-25.

Amelia Schneider had eight kills and 11 digs for Nanticoke Area. Alyvia Schneider had 17 digs and six service points, and Maddie Spencer had 13 service points with five aces.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Comets prevailed over Wyoming Area in a sweep. Set scores were 25-17, 25-10 and 25-16 for Crestwood.

Zoe Meckes and Lindsay Stec had 10 kills each for Crestwood. Kennady Korpusik had 22 digs and Lexi Chandler added 30 assists.

Amara Tiernan had five kills, six blocks and eight service points for Wyoming Area in the loss.

Holy Redeemer 3, Hanover Area 0

Allison Desciak had a strong service game, scoring 18 service points as the Royals swept Hanover Area.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-8 for the Royals. Olivia Dutko dished out 19 assists.

Dallas 3, Pittston Area 0

Brynlee Herron had 11 kills for the Mountaineers as they defeated Pittston Area in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-10 and 25-18 for Dallas. Ava Adams added eight kills, and Karly Kovitch had six aces and 12 assists.

H.S. Field Hockey

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Area 1

Wyo. Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

Crestwood`2`1`1`1 — 5

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden (Emily King) 5:33; 2. CRE, King 2:31. Second — 1. CRE, Allie Myers (King) 3:35. Third — 1. CRE, Kleban-Harden (Kasey Obes) 12:35. Fourth — 1. WA, Shannon Kearns 14:03; 2. CRE, King (Kleban-Harden) 1:54.

Shots — WA 5, CRE 7. Saves — WA 2 (Adriana Fanti), CRE 4 (Isla Centak). Corners — WA 5, CRE 5.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`0`0`0`0 — 0

Valley West`1`1`0`0 — 2

First Quarter — 1. WVW, Miley Cunningham (Charlotte Yelen) 1:04. Second — WVW, Paige Yurko (Yelen) 5:14.

Shots — HON 5, WVW 13. Saves — HON 5 (Maddy Freie), WVW 8 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — HON 5, WVW 11.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wyoming Seminary`1`2`1`1 — 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`1`0 — 1

First Quarter — 1. SEM, Faylinn Fernandes (Anna Rolland) 2:44. Second — 1. SEM, Julia Williams (Apollonia Bruno) 5:22; 2. SEM, Ella Plummer (Bruno) 2:45. Third — 1. SEM, Emma Ey 10:56; 2. WBA, Katie Zukowski (Omaryze Contreras) 4:05. Fourth — 1. SEM, Bruno (Rolland) 5:49.

Shots — SEM 16, WBA 3. Saves — SEM 1 (Lizzy Vankayk), WBA 11 (Jackie Ayala Muniz, Brielle Fisher). Corners — SEM 4, WBA 5.

Lackawanna Trail 4, Lake-Lehman 1

Lackawanna Trail`0`0`1`3 — 4

Lake-Lehman`0`1`0`0 — 1

Second Quarter — 1. LL, Sara Womach (Sofia Sparacio) 11:13. Third — 1. LT, Willow Ritter (Lyla Ryon) 6:54. Fourth — 1. LT, Ryon (Kacie Higgins) 13:41; 2. LT, Ryon (Emma Thomas) 10:40; 3. LT, Ryon (Alana Edwards) 5:12.

Shots — LT 12, LL 9. Saves — LT 6 (Peyton Laytos), LL 6 (Gigi Kirkutis). Corners — LT 5, LL 4.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Dallas 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Dallas`4`1 — 0

WBA`0`0 — 0

First Half — 1. DAL, Myer Casey Williams 1:35; 2. DAL, Abe Hobson-Tomascik (David Da Silva) 16:13; 3. DAL, Tommy Shone (Griffin Clark) 27:41; 4. DAL, Hobson-Tomascik (Da Silva) 39:12. Second — 1. DAL, Hobson-Tomascik 44:24.

Shots — DAL 12, WBA 8. Saves — DAL 8 (Brandon Miller), WBA 7 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — DAL 7, WBA 1.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`0`0 — 0

Valley West`2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. WVW, Chase Evanofski 26:52; 2. WVW, Evanofski (Schuyler Davis) 39:46. Second — 1. WVW, Brayden Clark (Davis) 42:31; 2. WVW, Evanofski 65:37.

Shots — CRE 13, WVW 31. Saves — CRE 10 (Bryce Wenzel), WVW 3 (Hunter Davis, Sergio Gonzalez). Corners — CRE 1, WVW 9.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Wyoming Area`1`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. NAN, Elizabeth Larson (Karlie Atkins) 21st minute; 2. WA, Josie Kivak (Ava Musinski) 23rd. Second — 1. WA, Musinski (Jules Potter) 43rd.

Shots — WA 14, NAN 12. Saves — WA 8 (Bella Costa), NAN 12 (Penny Serrano/Lillian Larson). Corners — WA 4, NAN 2.

H.S. Girls Tennis

Wyoming Seminary 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles — 1. Avery Orozco (MMI) def. Lizzie Weaver 6-0, 6-1; 2. Katie Zhang (SEM) def. Maia Laverty 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kate Minella (SEM) def. Maddy Young 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Alana Magida/Anita Ma (SEM) def. Jade Cabrera/Keirsi Mooney 6-2, 6-0; 2. Alana Southworth/Bri Falcone def. Janelle Cabrera/Sophie Schultz 6-2, 6-1.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Singles — 1. Alessandra Montalto (WVW) def. Sophia Biscotti 6-1, 6-1; 2. Scarlett Lewis (WVW) def. Kayla Brown 6-2, 6-1; 3. Emma Lehman (CRE) def. McKenzie Coolbaugh 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles — 1. Addison Knorr/Mia Collins (CRE) def. Sariyah Edwards/Myla Butchler 6-1, 6-0; 2. Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta (CRE) won by forfeit.

Tunkhannock 3, Holy Redeemer 2

Singles — 1. Elizabeth Rich (HR) def. Miranda Anderson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lily Dudrick (HR) def. Larissa Harding 6-1, 6-2; 3. Kynzi Newell (TUN) def. Jade Pilarcik 7-6 (6-1), 7-6 (6-1).

Doubles — 1. Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull (TUN) def. Julianna O’Hop/Elizabeth Decowski 6-3, 6-3; 2. Megan Patton/Sarah Van Ness (TUN) def. Reagan Martin/Sofia Kroptavich 6-3, 6-4.