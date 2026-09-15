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The final week of the regular season is shaping up to be a nerve-wracking one for the RailRiders.

Still in the thick of a race for first place in the International League second-half standings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre survived a frantic finish to beat Jacksonville 6-5 on Tuesday in a series opener at PNC Field.

Meanwhile in New York, league-leading Rochester’s own rally fell short in a 9-8 loss at Buffalo, allowing the RailRiders to pull within a game of the Red Wings for the second-half title.

Also in the mix is Indianapolis, which won its fourth straight on Tuesday to tie Rochester at 41-29 for first place.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (39-29) has played two fewer games than both Rochester and Indianapolis in the second half and would move ahead of both by percentage points if the RailRiders can catch them. All three teams have five games remaining with the schedule ending on Sunday.

The winner of the race will hit the road next week for a three-game series against first-half winner Memphis for the IL crown.

On Tuesday night, the RailRiders built an early 4-1 lead before taking a 6-3 lead into the ninth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had just four hits on the night to go with eight walks, and one of the biggest plays was Ernesto Martinez’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

That proved to be the difference when the Jumbo Shrimp got a two-run homer from Logan Driscoll in the ninth that cut the lead to 6-5 with no outs. Chris Kean recovered to retire the next three batters for his first save and a critical win for the RailRiders.

Duke Ellis delivered a two-run single in the second inning and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two more in the third thanks to an error and a wild pitch. Another wild pitch brought home another RailRiders run in the seventh.

Zach Messinger got the win in relief of starter Elmer Rodriguez, not allowing a hit in 2.1 innings of work.

The series continues with a Wednesday matinee in Moosic with a 1:05 p.m. start.