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Ryan Roman shot a 4-under 32 as Dallas defeated Berwick 145-183 and Wyoming Valley West 145-189 in a tri-match Tuesday at Irem Country Club.

Berwick picked up a win over Valley West.

Dallas’ Landen Moser had a 35 followed by Logan Moser (38) and Josh Salvaterra (40).

Grant Eversen (37), Gresham Kupsky (46), Braiden DiPippa (48) and Marcus Tempe (52) paced Berwick.

Maks Iracki (46), Noah Fetsko (47), Matt Godfrey (47) and Ben Siewinski (49) figured in Valley West’s scoring.

Holy Redeemer 157, Hazleton Area 163

Brady DePhillips shot a 2-over 38 to lead Holy Redeemer at Sugarloaf.

Hazleton Area’s Liam Woznicki took medalist honors with a 35.

Bratden Nylon shot a 39 for Redeemer. Liam Gill and Connor Hilliard each had a 40.

Jayson Rush had a 40 and Bryce Fancher and Mike Balay each had a 44 for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Seminary 165, Crestwood 182

Wyoming Seminary’s Eric Moules shot a 4-over 40 lead all golfers at Huntsville Golf Course.

Ayden Wilkins (41), Caleb Aponick (42) and Michelle Wu (42) also scored for the Blue Knights.

Kelten Rivera led Crestwood with a 42. Devin Whetstone had a 45, Ty McConnell had a 47 and three other Comets carded 48s.

Hanover Area 231, Wyoming Area 237

The teams had to go to their fifth golfers to snap at 181-181 tie at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Jeff Peck (41) and Alex Knapich (43) led Hanover Area. Coby Williams (48) and Kaedin McArdle (49) rounded out the top four, with Leo Seiger shooting a 50 to secure the win.

The top-four golfers for Wyoming Area were Mitchell Rusinchak (42), Marco Altavilla (44), Hunter Hoiser (47) and Cooper Broda (48).

GIRLS GOLF

Tunkhannock wins two

Madeline Bevan shot a 42 to lead Tunkhannock to a 130-154 win over Dallas and a 130-135 win over Valley View at the Lehman Golf Course.

Madison Walker (43), Paige Spudis (45) and Hayley St. Clair (54) also scored for the Tigers.

Valley View’s Ella Mackrell had a 41 to earn medalist honors. Aubrey Mackrell had a 44.

Layla Glover paced Dallas with a 45. Also scoring for Dallas were Kristen Lucas (53), Riley Withrow (56) and Gianna Hoover (59).

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, MMI Prep 0

Kolby Shook scored three goals and assisted another as Lake-Lehman shut out MMI Prep.

Jack Dennis, Noah Corcoran, Justin Morris and Landon James also scored. The defense held MMI Prep to two shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Ava Musinski scored early in the second half as Wyoming Area edged Nanticoke Area on Monday.

Musinski also assisted Josie Kivak in the first half as the Warriors tied the game. Nanticoke Area’s Elizabeth Larson opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Wyoming Area keeper Bella Costa made six saves to record the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 3

Addyson Kelly scored three goals while Cici Pugliese and Milania Widdick had one each for Pittston Area.

Widdick also had an assist. Izzie Kroski had two assists and Gracie Schardien had one.

Nanticoke Area 14, Berwick 0

Emma Brown and Madison Falkowski scored three goals each as Nanticoke Area routed Berwick.

Lillian Samuels and Emily Weihbrecht added two goals apiece.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Apollonia Bruno finished the night with two goals and an assist as the Blue Knights posted a victory.

Faylinn Fernandes, Julia Williams and Emma Ey each recorded a goal for Seminary. Anna Rolland added two assists, while Addison Anderson and Chloe Fiske each contributed an assist.

Katie Zukowski scored Wilkes-Barre Area’s lone goal.

Dallas 6, Wallenpaupack 0

Caitlyn Mizzer scored two goals as Dallas won Monday night.

Marly Mazir, Emily Smith, Mollie Coyne and Mercedes Maye also scored for the Mountaineers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, MMI Prep 0

Holy Redeemer swept MMI Prep 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.

Top players for Redeemer were Gillian Parsons (12 kills, 18 service points, 2 digs, 1 assist), Elizabeth Bilbow (13 kills, 6 service points, 7 assists), Kira Millard (12 kills, 9 service points, 3 digs), Olivia Dutko (2 kills, 32 assists) and Allison Desciak (7 service points, 1 dig).

Berwick 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Berwick rolled past Wilkes-Barre Area 25-8, 25-9, 25-5.

Leading Berwick were Emmy Superko (12 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces, 13 service points), Julia Rauch (4 kills, 24 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces, 10 service points), Jaiden Laidacker (6 aces, 13 service points, 8 digs), Maliyah Esquilin (4 kills, 1 block), Taylor Riera-Gomez (10 kills) and Grace Robbins (9 kills).

Dallas 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Dallas came back after losing the first set for a 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 win.

Alyvia Schneider (15 digs, 12 service points, 3 aces), Cailey Kravitz (7 kills, 8 digs) and Ameila Schneider (12 digs) paced Nanticoke Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

Addie Stark, Kate Arp and Amishi Amit won in singles competition for Abington Heights.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, MMI Prep 0

Lake-Lehman`4`3 — 7

MMI Prep`0`0 — 0

First half: 1. LL Kolby Shook 18:44; 2. LL, Jack Dennis (Ayden Richardson) 14:09; 3. Shook (Landon James) 8:27; 4. LL, Shook 3:05; Second half: 5. LL, Noah Corcoran (Shook) 29:47; 6. LL, Justin Morris 8:35; 7. LL, Landon James (Joseph Jesse) 4:44.

Shots: LL 36, MMI 2. Saves: LL 9 (Angelo Sicurella), MMI 15 (Thomas Rogers). Corners: LL 17, MMI 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Wyoming Area`1`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`1`0 — 1

First half: 1. Nan, Elizabeth Larson 19:23; 2. WA, Josie Kivak (Ava Musinski) 17:06; Second half: 3. WA, Musinski 37:00.

Shots: WA 14, Nan 7. Saves: WA 6 (Bella Costa), Nan 12 (Penelope Serrano/Lillian Larson). Corners: WA 2, Nan 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 14, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Nanticoke Area`4`4`4`2` — 14

First: 1. Nan, Emma Brown 13:31; 2. Nan, Madison Falkowski 11:50; 3. Nan, Brown 10:46; 4. Nan, Lillian Samuels (Isa Gulick) 7:22; Second: 5. Nan, Brown 10:45; 6. Nan, Gulick (Molly Novak) 8:40; 7. Nan, Falkowski (Haleigh Cross) 6:46; 8. Nan, Emily Weihbrecht 0:13; Third: 9. Nan, Haleigh Cross (Novak) 11:00; 10. Nan, Weihbrecht 9:02; 11. Nan, Novak (Falkowski) 5:10; 12. Nan, Falkowski 2:58; Fourth: 13. Nan, Samuels (Gulick) 3:21; 14. Nan, Abbey Simcox (Cross) 0:00.2.

Shots: Ber 0, Nan 31. Saves: Ber 17, Nan 0. Corners: Ber 4, Nan 8.

Dallas 6, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`0`0 — 0

Dallas`2`1`1`2 — 6

First: 1. Dal, Caitlyn Mizzer 12:30; 2. Dal, Marly Mazur (Mizzer) 2:06; Second: 3. Dal, Emily Smith 2:02; Third: 4. Dal, Mollie Coyne (Smith) 2:09; Fourth; 5. Dal, Mizzer 13:37; 6. Dal, Mercedes Maye (Coyne) 7:36.

Shots: Wal 4, Dal 17. Saves: Wal 12 (Carly Wolf), Dal 4 (Alyssa Traver). Corners: Wal 5, Dal 5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

Singles: 1. Addie Stark (AH) def. Lizzie Weaver 6-4, 0-6, 10-5; 2. Kate Arp (AH) def. Katie Zhang 6-0, 6-3; 3. Amishi Amit (AH) def. CeCe Pons 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Sammy Rosenstein/Margot Rubner (AH) def. Kate Minella/Kimi Li 6-4, 6-3; 2. Anna McVety/Rebecca Rothwell (AH) def. Grace Switzer/Antia Ma 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).