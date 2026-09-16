🔊 Listen to this

A second-quarter goal from Shannon Kearns held up as the game-winner for Wyoming Area, as the Warriors grinded out a 1-0 win over Wyoming Valley West in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game on Wednesday.

Jules Siani had the assist on the Kearns goal, which was scored off of a penalty corner. Wyoming Area drew nine penalty corners in all during the game.

Kaylah Sewell made five saves for Wyoming Valley West.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 3, Holy Redeemer 2

Cat Finn and Julia Gavlick each won in singles as the Mountaineers improved to 8-2 on the year.

Caroline Sears and Skylar Haydu secured the match with their doubles victory.

Lily Dudrick won in singles for Holy Redeemer. The doubles team of Julianna O’Hop and Reagan Martin added another point for the Royals.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Hazleton Area 0

The Blue Knights continued their undefeated run in the WVC with a sweep of Hazleton Area.

Cece Pons, Katie Zhang and Grace Switzer all won in singles for Sem. The doubles duos of Alana Magida/Anita Ma and Alana Southworth/Hannah Hguyen swept the two doubles points.

Tunkhannock 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Larissa Anderson and Kynzi Newell won in singles for the Tigers as they defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Tunkhannock’s doubles teams of Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull and Megan Patton/Annie Bonnice swept the two doubles points for the Tigers.

Alessandra Montalto had the lone win of the day for Valley West with a victory at No. 1 singles.

Crestwood 5, Hanover Area 0

The Comets swept all five matches without dropping a single set to beat Hanover Area.

Maria Dimopoulos, Sophia Biscotti and Kayla Brown won in singles for Crestwood. The teams of Mia Collins/Addison Knorr and Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta made it a sweep with two doubles wins.

Hazleton Area 4, Pittston Area 1

From Tuesday, Debi Gonzalez, Jia Patel and Kelsy Sanchez swept the singles matches for Hazleton Area to lead the Cougars to a win.

Sophia Algay and Malia Ricco added a win in doubles for Hazleton Area.

Ava Tracey and Nevaeh Suckoo won in doubles to help avoid a sweep for Pittston Area.

BOYS GOLF

Tunkhannock 166, Wilkes-Barre Area 179

The Tigers had two golfers finish in a three-way tie for the individual medal and defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Blayne Roosa and Mason Berkhimer each shot a 39 to lead Tunkhannock. Chad Corby added a 42 for the Tigers.

Tyler Daugherty tied Roosa and Berkhimer with a 39 of his own to lead Wilkes-Barre Area. Teague Stahovic and Brayden Richards both shot rounds of 45.

Hazleton Area 163, Hanover Area 200

Liam Woznicki shot a 3-over 35 to earn medalist honors as Hazleton Area rolled to a win over Hanover Area.

Rush was a shot behind at 39. Niko Mihalopoulos and Bryce Fancher each carded 43s for Hazleton Area.

Jeff Peck and Alex Knapich each shot a 48 to lead Hanover Area.

GIRLS GOLF

Tunkhannock 139, Honesdale 148

The Tigers held off Honesdale to make it a successful Senior Day for both of Tunkhannock’s golf teams.

Madison Walker earned medalist honors with a 42. Madelyn Bevan, the lone senior in the lineup for the Tunkhannock girls team, added a 46.

Julie Saylor and Marley Reynolds each shot a 44 for Honesdale in the loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, MMI Prep 0

The Royals picked up their fifth win in a row while handing MMI Prep its first loss of the year in a sweep.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-15 for Holy Redeemer.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Hanover Area, Redeemer go 3-0 in cluster

In a seven-team cluster, Hanover Area and Holy Redeemer both won all three of their head-to-head matchups.

Caden Moreck finished in second to lead Holy Redeemer and Hanover Area’s best individual finisher was Joseph Bly in fourth.

Berwick, who had the individual winner in Myles DiPippa, and Northwest each went 2-2. Wyoming Seminary and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech had one win each, and Nanticoke Area went winless.

Hazleton Area, Crestwood sweep cluster

Gavin Adams won the individual race for Hazleton Area as the Cougars went 4-0 in Wednesday’s cluster meet.

Crestwood also went 4-0, led by a second-place effort from Rowan Dietrich.

Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West each went 1-2. MMI Prep went 0-4 to round out the team scoring.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Serrano’s win boosts Nanticoke Area

Matilda Serrano took first place to help lead Nanticoke Area to a 3-0 day in the cluster meet, one of four schools to sweep their head-to-heads.

Wyoming Seminary, Holy Redeemer and Hanover Area each went 3-0. Northwest, Berwick and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech each went 0-4.

Celia Ludka took second in the individual race for Sem. Holy Redeemer’s Leah Smith finished third.

Crestwood, Hazleton Area excel

Adrienne Shebelock crossed the finish line a minute clear of the field to help Crestwood go 4-0 in Wednesday’s seven-school cluster meet.

Hazleton Area also went 4-0, using depth to pick up wins with Ainsley Leib taking sixth place as the team’s top finisher.

MMI Prep, led by third-place finisher Anna Zaroda, went 2-2. Pittston Area and Wilkes-Barre Area went 1-2, and Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West went 0-3.

H.S. Field Hockey

Wyoming Area 1, Wyoming Valley West 0

Valley West`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`0`1`0`0 — 1

Second Quarter — 1. WA, Shannon Kearns (Jules Siani) 11:15.

Shots — WVW 0, WA 5. Saves — WVW 5 (Kaylah Sewell), WA 0. Corners — WVW 5, WA 9.

H.S. Girls Tennis

Dallas 3, Holy Redeemer 2

Singles — 1. Cat Finn (DAL) def. Elizabeth Rich 7-5, 6-2; 2. Lily Dudrick (HR) def. Abby Worth 6-4, 6-1; 3. Julia Gavlick (DAL) def. Elise Lawrence 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Caroline Sears/Skylar Haydu (DAL) def. Jade Pilarcik/Elizabeth Decowski 6-1, 6-3; 2. Julianna O’Hop/Reagan Martin (HR) def. Charlie Williams/Norah Banks 6-2, 7-6.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Hazleton Area 0

Singles — 1. Katie Zhang (SEM) def. Debi Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1; 2. Cece Pons (SEM) def. Jia Patel 6-0, 6-1; 3. Grace Switzer (SEM) def. Kelsy Sanchez 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Alana Magida/Anita Ma (SEM) def. Angelina Bobiz/Analeigh Lithgow 6-1, 6-3; 2. Alana Southworth/Hannah Nguyen (SEM) def. Berling Falette/Isabella Florentine 6-0, 6-1.

Tunkhannock 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Singles — 1. Alessandra Montalto (WVW) def. Miranda Anderson 6-3, 6-4; 2. Larissa Harding (TUN) def. McKenzie Coolbaugh 6-2, 6-3; 3. Kynzi Newell (TUN) def. Myla Butcher 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull (TUN) def. Beanna Wayland/Sariyah Edwards 6-0, 6-0; 2. Megan Patton/Annie Bonnice (TUN) def. Allison Stavish/Sophie Vassello 6-0, 6-0.

Crestwood 5, Hanover Area 0

Singles — 1. Maria Dimopoulos (CRE) def. Bethanie Staltz 6-1, 6-2; 2. Sophia Biscotti (CRE) def. Paige Davis 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kayla Brown (CRE) def. Lylly McGarrity 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Mia Collins/Addison Knorr (CRE) def. Lena Maclusky/Nevaeh Wilson 6-1, 6-0; 2. Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta (CRE) def. Lauren Hatten/Aralyn Hatten 6-0, 6-1.

Hazleton Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Singles — 1. Debi Gonzalez (HAZ) def. Rylee Rivera 6-4, 6-2; 2. Jia Patel (HAZ) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kelsy Sanchez (HAZ) def. Ambree Sherin 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Sophia Algay/Malia Ricco (HAZ) def. Maggie Phlbin/Leah Kendzor 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7); 2. Ava Tracy/Nevaeh Suckoo (PA) def. Aryanna Maloney/Lacey Cassidy 6-2, 6-4.