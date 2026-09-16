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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday afternoon. A late rally felt short for the RailRiders who are still gunning for a playoff spot in the International League.

The Jumbo Shrimp posted three runs in the first inning. After loading the bases, Brayden Taylor recorded a sacrifice fly and a two-run double from Juan Matheus made it 3-0.

Jasson Domínguez launched a home run 430-feet to get the RailRiders on the board.

Jacksonville tacked on two more in the next frame thanks to three hits and a SWB error.

RailRiders starter Brendan Beck settled in and reliever Danny Watson posted three consecutive scoreless innings to allow the offense to find its strength.

Marco Luciano smacked a sac fly in the third and an RBI single from Jasson Domínguez moved it to a 5-3 score.

In the sixth inning, Abrahan Gutierrez doubled with two outs for his first hit of the game. Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run blast to right to tie things up at five apiece.

Immediately, Jacksonville took the lead right back. Cam Cannarella led off with a double and jogged home on another two-bagger from Taylor. The visitors made it 9-5 in the eighth inning, after knocking three straight hits.

The RailRiders tried to rally in the ninth frame. Three consecutive singles brought in a run off the bat of J.C. Escarra but that was all the home team could muster.

Beck worked 4.1 frames, allowing five runs, four earned, with five strikeouts. Carlos Lagrange worked a clean inning in his first appearance since coming back off the injured list. Eli Morgan (4-1) took the loss while Matt Pushard (3-3) earned the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Jacksonville on Thursday evening at PNC Field. Yankees #13 Prospect Kyle Carr (0-2) will face Jace Beck (1-2) of the Jumbo Shrimp.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.