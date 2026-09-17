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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-5 Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders fell behind early and could not complete the comeback late, dropping their second straight to the Jumbo Shrimp.

The RailRiders trail Rochester and Indianapolis by three games for the International League second-half title with three games left in the regular season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Jacksonville starter Jace Beck. Batting from the left side of the plate, Jasson Domínguez launched a towering fly ball over the right-field wall to put the RailRiders on the board 1-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp countered in the top of the third. After loading the bases on three walks, a Kemp Alderman grand slam gave Jacksonville a 4-1 advantage. Juan Matheus walked, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a Gage Miller RBI single for a four-run cushion.

The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the home half of the frame on Marco Luciano’s two-run homer. J.C. Escarra was hit by a pitch before Luciano blasted his 17th homer of the year to close within two.

Jacksonville bats went silent after the third as RailRiders relievers allowed just two hits heading into the bottom of the seventh when Domínguez doubled home Duke Ellis from second, cutting the deficit to one.

In the top of the eighth, Jacksonville took a 6-4 lead after Johnny Olmstead singled and Brendan Jones doubled him home. Jones crossed a throwing error to third, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run advantage.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Ernesto Martínez Jr. singled home Yanquiel Fernández to rally within two. The RailRiders brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs but could not capitalize.

Down two in the bottom of the ninth, Domínguez doubled to lead off, moving to third on a J.C. Escarra sac fly, but would be stranded at third as Wikelman González (S, 3) closed the game for the save. Dominguez was 4-for-5 with one run and two RBIs.

Ellis’ single in the second extended his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games. His two steals in the game gave him 57 on the season, matching his minor league career high.

Yankees No. 13 prospect Kyle Carr (0-3) pitched 2.1 frames, allowing two runs on no hits, walking four in defeat. Beck (2-2) surrendered three runs on six hits, striking out five in 5.0 innings in the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Jacksonville Friday night at PNC Field. Yankees No. 15 prospect, left-hander Xavier Rivas (1-2), will face Marlins No. 5 prospect Karson Milbrandt (0-7). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.