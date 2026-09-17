The decision was ultimately the correct one.
Dallas had a conundrum Friday night. The Mountaineers could either squib kick to avoid Abington Heights standout Jayden Anglin or rely on their kicker to reach the end zone for a touchback.
They decided on the latter and kicker Brandon Miller delivered in a big way in the 42-23 victory.
“(Anglin) was back there so the question was do we squib it and give up the chance of Brandon kicking it into the end zone,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said after the win. “He has like 10 of them before tonight on the year. He had six one night, I think it was Week 2. So you have to let him go and kick it.”
Miller kicked off six times, with four of them going for touchbacks. Another was fielded at the 1-yard line. Abington Heights started drives after Dallas touchdowns at its own 20, 23, 22, 20, 20 and 20.
After a strong effort by Dallas’ defense after the touchbacks, the Mountaineers started scoring drives at the 50, the Abington Heights 35 and their own 35. Dallas took possession at its own 35 after the final touchback and ran out the clock.
Special teams are part of what’s known as hidden yardage that could influence outcomes in a non-traditional way.
Here are some other special teams points to ponder as the Wyoming Valley Conference enters it fourth week.
1. Dallas faces another tough decision Friday night. Pittston Area has one of the best kick returners in the state in Lucas LoPresto.
LoPresto has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, including one this season.
2. Berwick has allowed two kickoff return touchdowns this season with both coming on the first play of the game.
The Dawgs opened the season with North Pocono’s Cole West returning the kickoff 93 yards for a score. Shane Youngblood also kicked a 47-yard field goal to end the first half and give North Pocono a 30-0 lead in a game the Trojans won 36-20.
LoPresto returned the opening kickoff against Berwick 84 yards for a touchdown. The Dawgs rallied late for a 36-17 win in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
3. An onside kick helped Nanticoke Area snap an 18-game losing streak last Friday with a 14-12 win against Tunkhannock.
After scoring with 4:41 remaining to cut Tunkhannock’s lead to 12-7, Nanticoke Area kicker Juan Pablo Pastuizaca approached coach Joe Shimko about trying an onside kick even though the Trojans hadn’t practiced it all week.
Pastuizaca’s kick hit off the leg of a Tunkhannock player, and Nanticoke Area recovered and went down the field to score the winning TD.
4. Wyoming Valley West tried an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter against Williamsport in the season opener. The ball bounced through a pack of players and to Williamsport’s Tevin Williams who returned it 60 yards for a TD.
5. Kickers get too much blame for a miss. It takes four elements — snap, blocking, hold and kick — to execute an extra point or field goal.
That was evident when Williamsport brought out kicker Brayden Ungard to try a 48-yard field goal against Valley West. Williamsport’s holder was injured early in the game and his replacement took his finger off the ball as Ungard approached. He had to kick the football while it was almost flat on the ground and the result looked like a bag of potatoes being thrown over the line.
Not quite a Lucy/Charlie Brown moment, but close.
6. Wilkes-Barre Area has struggled offensively this season. Valley View kicker Braden Loff was a big reason last Friday in the Cougars’ 17-7 win over the Wolfpack.
Loff landed all four kickoffs for touchbacks. Plus, he added a 46-yard field goal.
7. Lake-Lehman blocked a punt in the second quarter that was recovered in the end zone by Devon Wright for a touchdown against Lakeland in Week 2.
The teams were tied 14-14 at the half, but Lakeland took control in the fourth quarter for a 42-22 victory.
8. Crestwood blocked a punt against Hanover Area in its opener, resulting in a safety.
9. Holy Redeemer didn’t punt in a 26-7 victory over Susquehanna last Saturday night. The last time that happened was … well, maybe never.
10. It might be time for the PIAA to increase the height of the uprights. Nearly every team has soccer players doing the kicking, and they can really launch the ball.
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