Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto (1) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Berwick. LoPresto has five kick return TDs in his career.

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The decision was ultimately the correct one.

Dallas had a conundrum Friday night. The Mountaineers could either squib kick to avoid Abington Heights standout Jayden Anglin or rely on their kicker to reach the end zone for a touchback.

They decided on the latter and kicker Brandon Miller delivered in a big way in the 42-23 victory.

“(Anglin) was back there so the question was do we squib it and give up the chance of Brandon kicking it into the end zone,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said after the win. “He has like 10 of them before tonight on the year. He had six one night, I think it was Week 2. So you have to let him go and kick it.”

Miller kicked off six times, with four of them going for touchbacks. Another was fielded at the 1-yard line. Abington Heights started drives after Dallas touchdowns at its own 20, 23, 22, 20, 20 and 20.

After a strong effort by Dallas’ defense after the touchbacks, the Mountaineers started scoring drives at the 50, the Abington Heights 35 and their own 35. Dallas took possession at its own 35 after the final touchback and ran out the clock.

Special teams are part of what’s known as hidden yardage that could influence outcomes in a non-traditional way.

Here are some other special teams points to ponder as the Wyoming Valley Conference enters it fourth week.

1. Dallas faces another tough decision Friday night. Pittston Area has one of the best kick returners in the state in Lucas LoPresto.

LoPresto has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, including one this season.

2. Berwick has allowed two kickoff return touchdowns this season with both coming on the first play of the game.

The Dawgs opened the season with North Pocono’s Cole West returning the kickoff 93 yards for a score. Shane Youngblood also kicked a 47-yard field goal to end the first half and give North Pocono a 30-0 lead in a game the Trojans won 36-20.

LoPresto returned the opening kickoff against Berwick 84 yards for a touchdown. The Dawgs rallied late for a 36-17 win in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.

3. An onside kick helped Nanticoke Area snap an 18-game losing streak last Friday with a 14-12 win against Tunkhannock.

After scoring with 4:41 remaining to cut Tunkhannock’s lead to 12-7, Nanticoke Area kicker Juan Pablo Pastuizaca approached coach Joe Shimko about trying an onside kick even though the Trojans hadn’t practiced it all week.

Pastuizaca’s kick hit off the leg of a Tunkhannock player, and Nanticoke Area recovered and went down the field to score the winning TD.

4. Wyoming Valley West tried an onside kick midway through the fourth quarter against Williamsport in the season opener. The ball bounced through a pack of players and to Williamsport’s Tevin Williams who returned it 60 yards for a TD.

5. Kickers get too much blame for a miss. It takes four elements — snap, blocking, hold and kick — to execute an extra point or field goal.

That was evident when Williamsport brought out kicker Brayden Ungard to try a 48-yard field goal against Valley West. Williamsport’s holder was injured early in the game and his replacement took his finger off the ball as Ungard approached. He had to kick the football while it was almost flat on the ground and the result looked like a bag of potatoes being thrown over the line.

Not quite a Lucy/Charlie Brown moment, but close.

6. Wilkes-Barre Area has struggled offensively this season. Valley View kicker Braden Loff was a big reason last Friday in the Cougars’ 17-7 win over the Wolfpack.

Loff landed all four kickoffs for touchbacks. Plus, he added a 46-yard field goal.

7. Lake-Lehman blocked a punt in the second quarter that was recovered in the end zone by Devon Wright for a touchdown against Lakeland in Week 2.

The teams were tied 14-14 at the half, but Lakeland took control in the fourth quarter for a 42-22 victory.

8. Crestwood blocked a punt against Hanover Area in its opener, resulting in a safety.

9. Holy Redeemer didn’t punt in a 26-7 victory over Susquehanna last Saturday night. The last time that happened was … well, maybe never.

10. It might be time for the PIAA to increase the height of the uprights. Nearly every team has soccer players doing the kicking, and they can really launch the ball.

WEEK 4 AT A GLANCE

Crestwood (1-2) at Hazleton Area (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-36), 8th year; Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (1-13), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 42-15 in 2025

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 36-0 in 2008

All-Time Series: Crestwood 10-6

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets fell 14-7 to Carbondale Area, once again doing enough on defense but unable to find any offense. They’ve been held to one touchdown in each of the last two games. RB Jake Jeckell posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season vs. Carbondale Area.

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area has its issues on offense despite a strong season from RB Xavier Heck. However, unlike Crestwood, the Cougars are having problems keeping opponents off the board. They are surrendering 39.3 points per game and well over 400 yards in the last two contests.

Bottom Line: Crestwood should be able to muster enough offense for a win.

Dallas (3-0) at Pittston Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (94-42), 12th year; Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (29-35), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 36-35 OT in 2025

First Meeting: Pittston Area 14-0 in 1970

All-Time Series: Dallas 26-13

Scouting Dallas: Dallas is on a roll. The Mountaineers scored on their first six possessions in a 42-23 win over a solid Abington Heights team. The running back duo of Hunter Pitcavage and Marc Saracinaj punished Abington Heights throughout. QB Talan Geskey looks more comfortable running things compared to last season.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots broke into the win column with a 50-34 victory over Hanover Area where the teams combined for 44 fourth-quarter points. Pittston Area is surrendering a WVC-high 40 points per game, which is nearly twice as many per game than in 2025.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area has to tighten things up defensively in a hurry.

Hanover Area (0-3) at Wyoming Valley West (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (6-8), 2nd year; Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (1-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Valley West 49-20 in 1988

First Meeting: Valley West 44-12 in 1969

All-Time Series: Valley West 10-1

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes scored a season-best against Pittston Area but the defense gave up a season-high in points in a 50-34 loss. Opponents have been attacking Hanover Area’s defense with the running game, averaging 279.3 yards. The secondary hasn’t been tested much, but that will probably change vs. Valley West.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans ended an eight-game losing streak with a 25-14 win vs. West Scranton. Junior RB Malique Campbell ran for 212 yards, topping 100 for the first time since his freshman season at Hanover Area. QB Damien Eastman didn’t throw as much as the first two games, but an air attack was unnecessary.

Bottom Line: Valley West has a chance to stack some wins.

Holy Redeemer (1-2) at Western Wayne (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (4-30), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall; Western Wayne’s Dave Shimkosky (2-1), 1st year

Last Meeting: Western Wayne 52-0 in 2017

First Meeting: Western Wayne by forfeit in 2016

All-Time Series: Western Wayne 2-0

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals dominated Susquehanna 26-7. Despite injuries to several running backs, Redeemer show it could move the ball adequately on the ground. WR Josh Grochowski and TE Kaden Sepkoski had strong games and QB Brady McDermott threw three TD passes.

Scouting Western Wayne: After opening with two wins, the Wildcats were overwhelmed by Wallenpaupack 52-14. Most of their yardage came on two long touchdowns, one while the game was well in hand. Western Wayne’s secondary will probably see more passes vs. Redeemer than in the first three games combined.

Bottom Line: Leaning towards the home team in this matchup.

Lake-Lehman (1-2) at Dunmore (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Mike Mully (1-2), 1st year; Dunmore’s Kevin McHale (51-34), 8th year

Last Meeting: Dunmore 21-20 in 2021

First Meeting: Dunmore 21-7 in 2014

All-Time Series: Dunmore 3-0

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights finish off three straight games against District 2’s top 2A teams, with Dunmore being the best of the trio. Lehman has three backs who carry the running game and will need to use them to keep the ball out of the Bucks’ hands.

Scouting Dunmore: As expected, Dunmore ran over Holy Cross 63-7. The Bucks have outscored three opponents 170-14. QB Brady McCormick hasn’t thrown much, but has been very effective. After losing in the D2-2A title game in 2025, this team is on a mission.

Bottom Line: The Bucks have too much firepower for the Back Knights.

Mid Valley (2-1) at Wyoming Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski (34-31), 7th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (125-68), 18th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 56-13 in 2019

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 35-28 in 2011

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 4-1

Scouting Mid Valley: The Spartans’ two victories have come against winless teams, including Old Forge last Friday. A concern is after scoring twice in the first quarter Mid Valley couldn’t find the end zone. It was shut out for the first three quarters in a 14-13 loss to Lake-Lehman to start the season.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors were shut out for the second time this season, falling 39-0 at Berwick. The offense couldn’t crack 100 yards after a strong showing a week earlier. That allowed Berwick to work with short fields on a couple scoring drives.

Bottom Line: Huge game for both teams in the D2-2A playoff race.

Nanticoke Area (1-2) at Panther Valley (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (1-2), 1st year; Panther Valley’s Mark Lavine (12-33), 5th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans rallied against Tunkhannock late for a 14-12 victory, snapping their 18-game losing streak. They trailed 14-0 with under five minutes left. RB Jeremy Smith didn’t score, but his 144 yards were the first time a Trojans topped 100 on the ground in the last five games.

Scouting Panther Valley: The Panthers lost 35-6 to Shenandoah Valley as the defense surrendered three TD passes. The defense was solid against the run with LB Brody Vermillion leading the way. Panther Valley’s offense flows through QB Cy Maynard, who leads the team in rushing.

Bottom Line: Have to give the edge to the home team.

Tunkhannock (0-3) at Old Forge (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (0-3), 1st year; Old Forge’s Mike Schuback (194-88), 24th year

Last Meeting: Old Forge 9-7 in 1981

First Meeting: Old Forge 13-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Old Forge 11-4

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers saw a 12-0 lead disappear in the final five minutes in a 14-12 loss to Nanticoke Area. The offense hasn’t been able to find a rhythm as Tunkhannock has scored a WVC-low 25 points. Opponents have been attacking the defense on the ground mainly.

Scouting Old Forge: The Blue Devils entered 2026 off three consecutive losing seasons, something of an anomaly for a program with a strong history. This season’s problem has been offensively as demonstrated by losses of 14-7 and 14-0. They led Pen Argyl 21-0 in the opener before falling 28-21.

Bottom Line: Has the making of a low-scoring game.

Wilkes-Barre Area (0-3) at Berwick (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (111-112), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall; Berwick’s CJ Curry (17-9), 3rd year

Last Meeting: WBA 34-21 in 2023

First Meeting: Berwick 55-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting WBA: A 17-7 loss to Valley View put WBA at 0-3 for the first time in its eight seasons of existence. Injuries have taken a toll in the backfield as the Wolfpack hasn’t been able to sustain a running game. The defense has kept them in two games and will have to do the same again.

Scouting Berwick: Toss out the first two quarters in a 36-20 loss to North Pocono to start the season and Berwick has outscored its opponents 95-6 over the last 10 quarters. The defense held Wyoming Area to less than 100 yards in a 39-0 win last Friday. QB Brady Cleaver has made tremendous strides.

Bottom Line: Berwick playing some of the best football of the young season.