The Pittston Area golf team edged out Dallas on Thursday to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference regular season title.

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In one of the team’s closest matches of the season, Pittston Area was able to fend off Dallas by just two strokes, beating the Mountaineers 164-166 to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference golf regular season championship on Thursday.

Ryan Noone led the Patriots with a 39. Gianni Bartorillo shot a 40, David Homschek carded a 41 and Ryan Tonte rounded out the top four scorers with a 44.

Dallas’s Ryan Roman and Landon Moser split the medalist honors, each shooting a 37.

Hanover Area 176, Lake-Lehman 177

A strong consistent showing across the top four scorers helped Hanover Area knock off Lake-Lehman despite not winning the individual medal.

Jeff Peck had the low round of the day for Hanover Area, shooting a 38. Alex Knapich shot a 44, and Kaedin McArdle and Leo Seiger each shot 47s.

Jack Oliver shot an even-par 35 to win the individual medal for Lake-Lehman. Tyler Sassi had the second-best round for the Black Knights with a 45.

Holy Redeemer 164, Wyoming Seminary 167

Liam Gill finished three strokes under par with a 33 to earn individual medalist honors in a tight win for Holy Redeemer.

Cole Kramer shot a 42 for the Royals. Connor Hillard carded a 44 and Brady DePhillips shot a 45.

Ayden Wilkinson paced Wyoming Seminary with a round of 37. Prem Patel added a 42 for the Blue Knights.

Crestwood 164, Wyoming Valley West 211

Kelten Rivera earned medalist honors with a 1-over 37 as Crestwood rolled to a win over Valley West.

Gianni Picolotti had a 42 for Crestwood and Ty McConnell finished with a round of 42.

Matt Godfrey shot a 47 to lead Wyoming Valley West.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Pine Grove 3

Nina Lombardi scored with just over three minutes remaining in regulation to help Holy Redeemer salvage a tie with Pine Grove.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead into halftime with goals from Elyse Kunec and Emily Werner, both assisted by Lia Limongelli.

Pine Grove scored three straight to open up the second half, taking the lead before Lombardi’s score with 3:16 to play.

Sadie Werner made 11 saves for Holy Redeemer.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Kolby Shook and Landon James each scored, and the Black Knights improved to 3-1 in Division 2 with a win over Wyoming Area.

Shook and Noah Corcoran had an assist each. Brady Windsor posted a clean sheet with five saves for Lake-Lehman.

Christopher Little made four saves for Wyoming Area.

Hazleton Area 1, Crestwood 1

Two teams seeking their first wins in Division 1 settled for a tie, as Crestwood played to a draw with Hazleton Area.

Nathan Ciocco had the goal for Crestwood, assisted by Connor Rose. Bryce Wentzel made six saves for the Comets.

Jeifron Flores scored for Hazleton Area. Anthony Romero made six saves for the Cougars.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 7, Hanover Area 0

Emma Brown scored four goals as Nanticoke Area picked up a win over rival Hanover Area and improved to 4-0 in Division 2.

Madison Falkowski, Molly Novak and Isa Gulick added a goal each for the Trojanettes.

Hannah Siene made 18 saves in goal for Hanover Area.

Holy Redeemer 12, Berwick 0

The Royals’ offense broke out in a big way to earn their first win of the season in a win over Berwick; the 12 goals scored were more than Redeemer had managed in their first six games combined.

Addie Brill, Hailey Pius, Emma Peters and Irelyn Curley scored two goals each to lead the way for Holy Redeemer. Pius and Covington Lehman had three assists apiece.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Hazleton Area 0

From Wednesday, Emma Ey scored a hat trick in the first half as the Blue Knights kept rolling with a win over Hazleton Area.

Ella Plummer, Charlotte Fissler and Apollonia Bruno added a goal each for Sem. Anna Rolland and Erin Cavanaugh each had an assist.

Jas Pena made six saves for Hazleton Area.

Dallas 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

From Wednesday, Caitlyn Mizzer scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Dallas over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Marley Mazur and Emily Smith added a goal apiece for Dallas. Lacey Youngblood and Elliot Rigol had an assist each.

Grace Simko and Kaytie Marx had the goals for Wilkes-Barre Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 0

Amelia Schneider had six aces and 18 total service points as Nanticoke Area won its rivalry matchup against Hanover Area.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-8 and 25-9 for Nanticoke Area. Cailey Kravitz added 15 service points, Maddie Spencer had eight kills and Abigail Miller dished out 15 assists.

Berwick 3, Lake-Lehman 0

The Bulldogs remained undefeated on the year with a win in straight sets over Lake-Lehman.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 for Berwick. Julia Rauch had 33 points and 17 service points with 10 aces.

Grace Robbins added 17 kills and 11 digs for Berwick. Taylor Riera-Gomez added 10 kills.

Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 1

Gillian Parsons had 22 kills and 16 service points as the Royals erased a one-set deficit to get past Tunkhannock.

Tunkhannock won the first set 25-22. Redeemer won the next three by 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22 scores.

Kira Millard had 20 kills and 11 blocks for the Royals. Olivia Dutko added 32 assists and 12 service points. Elizabeth Bilbow had 13 kills and 14 service points.

Dallas 3, Crestwood 0

Ava Adams and Brynlee Herron had 10 kills apiece as the Mountaineers swept Crestwood.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-13 for Dallas. Juliana Torres-Barriers had 14 digs and Aurora Deem added 16 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Berwick 0

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in the WVC, Wyoming Seminary took over sole possession of first place in the conference and handed Berwick its first loss of the year.

Lizzie Weaver, Katie Zhang and CeCe Pons won in singles for Sem.

The doubles teams of Kate Minella/Kimi Li and Grace Switzer/Anita Ma won the two doubles points to make it a clean sweep for the Blue Knights.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

From Wednesday, the Wolfpack won two singles matches and swept the doubles points to defeat Pittston Area.

Stephanie Valenia and Cinny Chen won in singles for Wilkes-Barre Area. Jennifer Bui and Angie Vanehas earned one doubles win, while Grena Romero and Gabby Rivas won the other match.

Rylee Rivera had the lone win of the day for Pittston Area with a win at No. 1 singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Pine Grove 3

Pine Grove`0`3 — 3

Redeemer`2`1 — 3

First Half — 1. HR, Elyse Kunec (Lia Limongelli) 16:15; 2. HR, Emily Werner (Limongelli) 0:49. Second Half — 1. PG, unknown 36:58; 2. PG, Gianna Pompei 30:01; 3. PG, Pompei 17:47; 4. HR, Nina Lombardi 3:16.

Shots — PG 8, HR 18. Saves — PG 5 (Geanna Lemke), HR 11 (Sadie Werner). Corners — PG 4, HR 4.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`2`0 — 2

First Half — 1. LL, Kolby Shook (Noah Corcoran) 39:11; 2. LL, Landon James (Shook) 9:32.

Shots — WA 6, LL 11. Saves — WA 4 (Christopher Little), LL 5 (Brady Windsor). Corners — WA 2, LL 2.

Hazleton Area 1, Crestwood 1

Hazleton Area`0`1 — 1

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Second Half — 1. HAZ, Jeifron Flores; 2. CRE, Nathan Ciocco (Connor Rose).

Shots — n/a. Saves — HAZ 6 (Anthony Romero), CRE 6 (Bryce Wentzel). Corners — n/a.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 7, Hanover Area 0

Nanticoke Area`1`2`1`3 — 7

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter — 1. NAN, Madison Falkowski 5:02. Second — 1. NAN, Molly Novak 13:51; 2. NAN, Emma Brown 12:51. Third — 1. NAN, Brown 1:08. Fourth — 1. NAN, Isa Gulick 4:23; 2. NAN, Brown 2:50; 3. NAN, Brown 0:25.

Shots — NAN 19, HAN 1. Saves — NAN 1 (Eli John), HAN 18 (Hannah Siene). Corners — NAN 10, HAN

Wyoming Seminary 6, Hazleton Area 0

Wyo. Seminary`1`2`2`1 — 6

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter — 1. SEM, Emma Ey 7:41. Second — 1. SEM, Ey 14:13; 2. SEM, Ey 5:48. Third — SEM, Ella Plummer (Anna Rolland) 9:37; 2. SEM, Charlotte Fissler (Erin Cavanaugh) 6:07. Fourth — 1. SEM, Apollonia Bruno 4:20.

Shots — SEM 13, HAZ 7. Saves — SEM 7 (Lizzy Van Kuyk), HAZ 6 (Jas Pena). Corners — SEM 5, HAZ 3.

Dallas 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (OT)

WBA`2`0`0`0`0 — 2

Dallas`1`0`0`1`1 — 3

First Quarter — 1. WBA, Grace Simko (Orianna Contreras) 10:25; 2. DAL, Marley Mazur (Lacey Youmgblood) 8:50; 3. WBA, Kaytie Marx 6:25. Fourth — 1. DAL, Emily Smith (Elliot Rigol) 14:15. Overtime — 1. DAL, Caitlyn Mizzer 2:24.

Shots — WBA 3, DAL 6. Saves — WBA 6 (Jacqueline Ayala Muniz), DAL 6 (Alyssa Traver). Corners — WBA 11, DAL 9.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Berwick 0

Singles — 1. Lizzie Weaver (SEM) def. Audra Lear 6-4, 6-2; 2. Katie Zhang (SEM) def. Carly Post 6-0, 6-4; 3. CeCe Pons (SEM) def. Lilly Franke 6-0, 3-6, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Kate Minella/Kimi Li (SEM) def. Ayla Holloway/Abby Calarco 6-0, 6-1; 2. Grace Switzer/Anita Ma (SEM) def. Ashlyn Marshman/Adriana Scala 7-5, 6-4.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Singles — 1. Rylee Rivera (PA) def. Daralice Nunez 7-6, 3-6, 12-10; 2. Stephanie Valencia (WBA) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cinny Chen (WBA) def. Maggie Philbin 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Jennifer Bui/Angie Vanegas 6-3, 6-1; 2. Grena Romero/Gabby Rivas (SEM) def. Leah Kendzor/Peyton Bailey 6-0, 6-0.