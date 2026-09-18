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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-5 Friday night at PNC Field. Three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth boosted the RailRiders to victory behind six shutout frames from Adam Kloffenstein.

Jacksonville got on the board first with a run on three hits in the first inning.

The visitors put up a four-spot in the third. They walked the bases loaded off of Yankees No. 15 prospect Xavier Rivas. A sacrifice fly, RBI double and RailRiders error made it 5-0 for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fought their way back into it in the bottom of the next frame. Marco Luciano walked to reach and Yanquiel Fernández launched his team-leading 27th home run of the season.

Duke Ellis singled to reach, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Connor McGinnis roped an RBI double for his first Triple-A hit to score Ellis and put SWB within two.

In the fifth, the RailRiders batted through the order for five runs. J.C. Escarra singled to reach and raced home on a Luciano double. Fernández earned a walk and Tyler Hardman smoked a three-run homer for a 7-5 advantage.

SWB added one more, utilizing speed on the basepaths once again. Corona laid down a bunt single, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile, Kloffenstein (W, 5-11), working out of the bullpen, shut down the Jumbo Shrimp. He held the visitors to just three hits in the final six frames. Marlins No. 5 prospect Karson Milbrandt (L, 0-8) allowed seven runs in four and a third innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Jacksonville Saturday night at PNC Field. Alexander Cornielle (5-4) will face southpaw Patrick Monteverde (5-2). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.