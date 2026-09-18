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BERWICK — Wilkes-Barre Area’s first offensive play Friday night was a disaster.

The snap sailed over quarterback Declan Gregor’s head and all the way to the 4-yard line where he recovered the ball. Compounding that issue was another. Deacon Eisenbach, one of the top receivers in the conference, limped off the field and didn’t return.

Then three plays later — and after a shanked punt — Berwick was in the end zone.

WBA, though, has faced adversity all season, but was able to overcome it this time for its first win of the season, a 22-12 victory over the Dawgs in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game.

The Wolfpack (1-3) avoided going 0-4 for the first time in their eight-year history. The offense did enough with its opportunities and the defense forced three turnovers. Nic Saracino recovered a fumble, and Anthony Daniel and Ethan Hooper had interceptions.

Berwick (2-2) saw its two-game winning streak end and could have a bigger problem than that. Quarterback Brady Cleaver, who led the entire WVC in rushing touchdowns entering the game, rushed 14 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns, with his 84-yard TD run moving the Dawgs within 15-12 a minute into the third quarter.

Cleaver, though, suffered an apparent leg injury on his final carry with just over four minutes left and Berwick trailing 22-12. The Dawgs tried to rally by first having receiver Landon Zapata run from shotgun formation and then having receiver Shiloh Escobar launch some passes. Neither option was successful.

After WBA’s first possession troubles, Berwick scored on a 1-yard run by Cleaver. A bad snap on the point-after try resulted in no kick and a 6-0 lead at 8:50 of the first quarter.

WBA answered on its ensuing possession, going 80 yards on 15 plays with Gregor scoring from the 1-yard line.

Gregor, a first-year starter, had two huge completions on the drive. He connected with Daniel on a 17-yard gain on a third-and-11. He also threw a 14-yard pass to Wonder Woods on a third-and-17, but a late hit gave the Wolfpack a first down.

WBA turned a Berwick fumble into a touchdown with 2:53 until halftime. After the recovery, running back Kymani Hubbard-Jones got a first down by inches on a fourth-and-4 situation. Noah Monsour banged his way into the end zone from four yards out on the next play.

The half ended with some confusion. The officials ruled time ran out after Cleaver ran to the WBA 22-yard line. The Wolfpack started to leave the field, then came back on and then left again when it was decided time had expired.

Cleaver gave Berwick an instant burst three plays into the third quarter with his 84-yard scoring run. WBA then took advantage of another turnover — this one an interception by Daniel — to score the game’s final points.

Hubbard-Jones, who finished with 73 yards on 16 carries, ran four times on a seven-play drive. He capped it with a 6-yard TD run with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Once again, Gregor came up on the drive with with a 17-yard pass to Saracino on a first-and-15 after a penalty.

Wilkes-Barre Area 22, Berwick 12

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`8`7`0 — 22

Berwick`6`0`6`0 — 12

First quarter

BER — Brady Cleaver 1 run (no kick, bad snap), 8:50

WBA — Declan Gregor 1 run (Johnny Mendola kick), 2:49

Second quarter

WBA — Noah Monsour 4 run (Wonder Woods from Gregor), 2:53

Third quarter

BER — Brady Cleaver 84 run (kick failed), 11:00

WBA — Kymani Hubbard-Jones 6 run (Mendola kick), 2:51

Team statistics`WBA`BER

First downs`14`24

Rushes-yards`39-118`28-215

Passing yards`91`76

Total yards`208`291

Passing`10-16-0`7-17-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-26`1-28

Fumbles-lost`2-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`7-55`9-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WBA, Ethan Hooper 3-18, Gregor 7-16, Woods 4-6, Monsour 7-22, Hubbard-Jones 16-73, Anthony Daniel 1-3, team 2-(minus-17). Berwick, Gavin Galutia 7-0, Brady Cleaver 14-206, Landon Zapata 4-7, Brock Simms 2-3, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — WBA, Gregor 10-16-0-91. Berwick, Brady Cleaver 4-9-2-43, Shiloh Escobar 3-7-0-33, team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WBA, Jayden Pena 1-(minus-1), Daniel 1-17, Rajan Watson 1-10, Woods 4-36, Nic Saracino 3-29. Berwick, Escobar 1-5, Galutia 1-15. Brady McCabe 1-7, Bryce Cleaver 1-16, Zapata 1-21, Evan Neiderhiser 1-11, Jake Lisnock 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Daniel 1-7, Hooper 1-47.

MISSED FGs — none