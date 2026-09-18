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HAZLETON — After missing an extra point earlier in the evening, all Derek Radzwich wanted was another chance to come through for his team.

With mere seconds remaining, the Hazleton Area kicker’s number was called to go out and try and win the game for the Cougars.

The junior made his second chance count, helping Hazleton Area break into the win column for the first time this season.

Radzwich’s 23-yarder split the uprights and got the celebration started at Harman-Geist Memorial Field as Hazleton Area defeated Crestwood 17-14 on Friday night.

The field goal, which crossed through the posts with all zeroes remaining on the clock, capped off a wild fourth quarter that saw 24 of the game’s 31 total points scored, including all of Hazleton Area’s in the final seven minutes.

Crestwood took a timeout to ice him but Radzwich kept his cool and drilled the short field goal to cap off the win.

“It’s unbelievable … I said to all my teammates, I told everyone I wanted this moment,” Radzwich said. “It’s my first year with the team, and I’m just shocked and amazed and out of words.”

Through three quarters, a Jack Rodgers touchdown pass to Braylon Murray on Crestwood’s opening drive looked like it might hold up as the game-winner.

The fourth quarter, though, injected some life into the stadium and some chaos into the proceedings.

Trailing 7-0, the Cougars finally found the end zone on a fourth-down play as quarterback JJ Lantigua ran a draw straight up the middle for a 17-yard score.

The extra point to tie the game sailed wide, at that point looking like a critical miss as the Comets retained a one-point lead.

The miss loomed even larger when Crestwood, whose offense had gone quiet since opening the game with a touchdown, had a quick answer to Lantigua’s score. Teddy Taylor took an inside handoff and broke loose for 27 yards and a Comets touchdown to make it 14-6.

Crestwood needed just under two minutes for that answer, but Hazleton Area would only need about 20 seconds.

Wilmington Fabre, a junior wideout and return man who hadn’t seen the ball much through the first three weeks, scooped the ensuing kickoff up off the turf and hit the jets for an 82-yard touchdown.

Lantigua connected with Jose Lopez for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

“Coach always says that kickoffs and special teams are half the plays — if you don’t win them, you can’t win the game,” Fabre said. “I told coach to give me a chance and I proved myself.”

Crestwood drove down into Hazleton Area territory, but a fourth-down sack from Nolan Heller got the Cougars the ball back on their own 42 with 1:23 to play.

Three Lantigua runs covered 44 yards, setting up Radzwich’s heroics on the final play of the game.

Hazleton Area’s defense, which had struggled through the first three weeks, regrouped after Crestwood’s opening drive and turned the Comets away several times to keep the game within reach.

Crestwood was able to move the ball well, rushing for 282 yards as a team, but had trouble finishing drives. The Comets had multiple turnover on downs inside Hazleton Area territory, a pass picked off in the end zone and a field goal try at the end of the first half sail wide.

Hazleton Area just hung around and hung around until finally seizing the moment in the game’s final minutes to earn a hard-fought first win of the year.

“It’s such an emotional game, last year they came down here and were winning 35-0 at halftime,” Hazleton Area coach Scott Sacco said. “It just shows the heart that we have, you tell me another 0-3 team that would come out and fight like that … we know our season’s not over.”

The Cougars (1-3) will remain home next week to take on Pittston Area. Crestwood (1-3) will host Honesdale.

Hazleton Area 17, Crestwood 14

Crestwood`7`0`0`7 — 14

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`17 — 17

First quarter

CRE — Braylon Murray 21 pass from Jack Rodgers (Nathan Ciocco kick) 8:18

Fourth quarter

HAZ — JJ Lantigua 17 run (kick failed) 6:56

CRE — Teddy Taylor 27 run (Ciocco kick) 5:06

HAZ — Wilmington Fabre 82 kick return (Jose Lopez pass from Lantigua) 4:45

HAZ — Derek Radzwich 23 field goal 0:00

Team statistics`CRE`HAZ

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`42-282`28-211

Passing yards`32`24

Total yards`314`235

Passing`3-9-1`4-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-28`3-35.6

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`6-40`5-51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CRE, Taylor 13-74, Rodgers 9-93, Jake Jeckell 18-122, Matt Bealla 1-1, Team 1-(minus-8). HAZ, Xavier Heck 1-7, Alex Fedorko 14-77, Lantigua 12-127.

PASSING — CRE, Rodgers 1-5-1-21, Taylor 2-4-0-11. HAZ, Lantigua 4-10-0-24. (It’s Competions-Attempts-Ints-Yards)

RECEIVING — CRE, Murray 1-21, Rodgers 2-11. HAZ, Fabre 2-13, Jaxon Johnson 1-7, Jaiden Lopez 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — CRE, none. HAZ, Jose Lopez 1-0.

MISSED FGs —CRE, Ciocco 42 (wide left). HAZ, none.