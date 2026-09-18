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On the final Friday night of the summer, the hometown Wyoming Area Warriors won decisively against the Mid Valley Spartans, 38-20, to even up their record at 2-2 on the young season.

Long-time Warriors coach Randy Spencer was proud of how his Wyoming Area team bounced back after a tough road loss to Berwick the week before.

“It’s exciting. It’s certainly a step back in the right direction,” Spencer said. “We got a lot of more experienced players who are knicked up and banged up, we had to go without them tonight but guys stepped up and did a great job, made plays in their place. Hopefully we are working towards getting a little healthier going forward starting next week.

“I’m just excited for our kids. They came together, played all 48-minutes, made some explosive plays and played I thought really physically defensively.”

While Wyoming Area came into the night off of a shutout loss at Berwick, Mid Valley was riding a two-game winning streak after fighting back from a nail-biting 14-13 home loss to Lake-Lehman in the season opener, as they topped Tunkhannock on the road 28-13 and pulled off a 14-0 shutout win over Old Forge.

The Warriors wasted no time displaying their scoring prowess, as just 55 seconds into the game standout senior tailback Nicholas Kondrosky barreled his way into the end zone from 6-yards out for the early 7-0 advantage.

For the Warriors’ next score, a big fumble recovery set their offense up in great position at Mid Valley’s 8-yard line, and senior quarterback Luke Kopetchny would cash it in on a crucial fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, bashing his way in to enhance his team’s lead to 14-0 headed into halftime.

To kick off their second-half scoring, sophomore defensive back Lavell Brock picked off a Spartans pass and took it all the way to the house on an 85-yard return to bring the Warriors’ lead up to 21-0 with 7:39 left in the third.

Wyoming Area increased the advantage to 24-0 about three minutes later when junior kicker Ava Musinski connected on a 35-yard field goal with 4:28 to go in the third.

Mid Valley then got on the board as sophomore back-up quarterback Paxton Grebb scrambled into end zone from 8 yards out to cut the deficit to 24-6 with 11:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

That momentum would be short lived, as the Warriors bounced right back with sophomore running back Dominic Bartell sprinting to a 25-yard rushing touchdown just 48 seconds later to make it 31-6 with 11:08 left in regulation.

Wyoming Area would score its final points of the night when junior tailback Semaj Morris found a wide-open hole courtesy of his offensive line’s dominant effort and would flash the wheels for an 89-yard touchdown run to give his team a 38-6 advantage with 8:38 remaining.

Mid Valley added two scores from there as sophomore running back Justin Winters ran it in from 12-yards out to cut the deficit to 38-12 with 4:32 left. For the Spartans final score of the night, Grebb would record his second rushing touchdown, this time a 9-yard scamper to cut the lead to 38-20 with 2:34 left.

Now the 2-2 Warriors will look to build on this winning momentum when they go on the road next week for a road matchup against Western Wayne.

Meanwhile, coach Stan Yanoski and his 2-2 Spartans will look to bounce back next Friday night when they travel on the road to square off against Lackawanna Trail.

Wyoming Area 38, Mid Valley 20

Mid Valley`0`0`0`20 — 20

Wyoming Area`7`7`10`14 — 38

First Quarter

WA — Nicholas Kondrosky 6 run (Ava Musinski kick), 11:05.

Second Quarter

WA — Luke Kopetchny 1 run (Musinski kick), 4:10.

Third Quarter

WA — Lavell Brock 85 interception return (Musinski kick), 7:39.

WA —Musinski 35 FG, 4:28.

Fourth Quarter

MV — Paxton Grebb 8 run (pass failed), 11:52.

WA — Dominic Bartell 25 run (Musinski kick), 11:08.

WA — Semaj Morris 89 run (Musinski kick), 8:38.

MV — Justin Winters 12 run (pass failed), 4:32.

MV — Grebb 9 run (Richard Dilks pass from Grebb), 2:34.

Team statistics`Mid Valley Wyoming Area

First downs`15`14

Rushes-yards`36-201`28-256

Passing yards`94`25

Total yards`295`281

Passing`8-21-3`1-4-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-4`3-12

Punts-avg.`4-29`2-43

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-2

Penalties-yards`1-5`8-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MV, Kayden Barnauskas 23-91, Paxton Grebb 3-20, Jacob Bennett 2-1, Justin Winters 8-89. WA, Nicholas Kondrosky 13-103, Luke Kopetchny 4-7, Dominic Bartell 2-28, Semaj Morris 5-109, Michael McKernan 1-3, Adrian Cruz 1-3, Tyler Karcutski 1-5, Maddox Fink 1-neg.2.

PASSING — MV, Cole Skotleski 5-12-0-64, Paxton Grebb 3-8-2-30, Jacob Bennett 0-1-1-0. WA, Luke Kopetchny 1-4-0-25.

RECEIVING — MV, Nick Hricenak 4-61, Aiden Wilson 2-21, Dylan Sarnoski 1-4, Jacob Bennett 1-8. WA, David Favata 1-25.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Luke Kopetchny 2-5, Lavell Brock 1-85.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None