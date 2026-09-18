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OLD FORGE — A dominant Old Forge victory over Tunkhannock, 36-6, was cut short when an Old Forge player went down with an apparent ankle injury with just over a minute remaining in the game.

The engine that drove the Devils’ win was their defense, which recovered four Tiger fumbles, intercepted three passes, forced a safety and saw one additional drive end in a turnover on downs.

The scoring began with the safety, as Tunkhannock punter Lucas Ciprich was forced to kick a poorly snapped ball out of the back of his own end zone, giving the Devils an unusual 2-0 lead in the early going.

Offensively, Old Forge did a solid job at taking what their opponent gave them. On the drive following the safety, freshman quarterback Parker Harte found his top receiver, Ayden Aversa, for a 28-yard score.

In the second quarter, Tunkhannock fumbled the ball away on three consecutive drives, the most lethal of which was recovered by Old Forge’s Elio Castaldi in the endzone to extend his team’s lead to 14-0.

The Old Forge offense exploded on their next three drives. One ended with a Cristopher Nino field goal from 21 yards out, while the other two ended with touchdowns in the second quarter’s final two minutes. Harte tossed his second touchdown of the game to Joey Dominick, and Aversa scored his second touchdown of the matchup on a 15-yard run.

Tunkhannock showed some life in the midst of the Devils’ scoring flurry, as Ciprich ran 80 yards to the house between Nino’s field goal and Dominick’s touchdown reception. Ciprich’s run was the lone scoring play for his team in the game, and the Tigers trailed Old Forge 29-6 at halftime.

Old Forge carried their momentum over to the second half when Rylan Gutowski scored on a 12-yard scamper on the Devils’ first possession of the third quarter.

As was the case in the first half, Tunkhannock struggled to keep the ball away from Old Forge’s swarming defense in the third quarter. Zach Latwinski relieved starting quarterback Tye Cokely beginning in the third quarter, but the backup did not fare much better than the starter. Latwinski tossed interceptions on back-to-back possessions, one each by Gutowski and Castaldi.

EARLY ENDING

The game ended on a solemn note with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter when an Old Forge defender injured his ankle on the Tunkhannock sideline when attempting to make a tackle.

Both teams remained on their sidelines while training staff members worked with the injured player, who was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The Devils and Tigers met up after the game in a prayer circle, and chatted with each other as the final 71 ticks of the game clock quietly ran down on the scoreboard.