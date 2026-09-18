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Liam Gill set a new school record for Holy Redeemer, shooting a 5-under 29 to lead the Royals golf team to a 148-157 win over Tunkhannock on Friday at Lehman Golf Club.

Gill topped the field by nine strokes and was followed on his team by matching 39s from Brady DePhillips and Mason Wolf. Dylan Hughes added a 41 for Redeemer.

Chad Corby and Mason Berkhimer tied for Tigers lead at 38. Blayne Roosa shot 40 and the rest of Tunkhannock’s squad tied for the final spot with Ben Landon, Aidan Mislevey and Alex Pieretti all at 41.

Pittston Area 160, MMI Prep 187

It was a memorable senior day match for Max Mihalka, who earned his first medalist honor with a 38 to lead the Patriots at Fox Hill.

David Homschek shot a 39 while Ryan Noone was at 40. Ryan Tonte and Sam Christmas tied for fourth on the team with 43s as Pittsnton Area finished the regular season at 13-1 and top the WVC.

Max Bleier led the Preppers with a 42, Phil Benyo had a 44, Zach Jordan was at 49 and Nate Kringe and Jacob Gatts tied at 52.

Dallas 166, Wyoming Seminary 169

Ryan Roman shot a 38 and Landon Moser was right behind with a 39 to help the Mountaineers earn a narrow win at Huntsville. Josh Salvaterra (43) and Logan Moser (46) also scored in the win.

Medalist honor went to the Blue Knights’ Ayden Wilkinson, who came in with a 37. Following him were Oliver Neale (42), Michelle Wu (44) and Caleb Aponick (46).

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 10, MMI Prep 0

Charlie Schaffer scored four times to lead the Royals’ rout of the Preppers.

Redeemer finished with 23 shots and 12 corner kicks.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

From Thursday, after falling behind early the Spartans scored four unanswered goals to run away from Wilkes-Barre Area.

Noah Fetko had two goals and an assist for Valley West. Chase Evanofski had a goal and two assists, and Eli Sieminski had one goal.

Johnny Mendola scored Wilkes-Barre Area’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the first half.

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 1

From Thursday, Abe Hobson-Tomascik’s goal broke a tie and lifted Dallas to a win over Pittston Area.

David Da Silva had the assist on Hobson-Tomascik’s goal, and Da Silva also scored the first goal of the contest for the Mountaineers.

Aidan Egan scored for Pittston Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Cat Finn, Julia Gavlick and Skylar Haydu won at singles, highlighted by Gavlick’s three-set victory over Scarlett Lewis that ended in a 10-7 tiebreak at No. 2 singles.

The teams of Caroline Sears/Charlie Williams and Norah Banks/Emily Dorris won at doubles for the Mountaineers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Delaware Valley 1, Tunkhannock 0

From Thursday, Savannah Liz’s third-quarter goal held up as the game-winner for Delaware Valley as the Warriors squeaked one out against Tunkhannock.

Emma Dickinson made seven saves in goal for Tunkhannock.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wyo. Valley West`3`1 — 4

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola 17:26; 2. WVW, Noah Fetko (Brayden Clark) 26:52; 3. WVW, Fetko (Chase Evanofski) 27:10; 4. WVW, Eli Sieminski (Evanofski) 34:39. Second — 1. WVW, Evanofski (Fetko) 41:57.

Shots — WVW 12, WBA 12. Saves — WVW 11 (Sergio Gonzalez, Hunter Davis), WBA 8 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — WVW 7, WBA 6.

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 1

Pit. Area`0`1 — 1

Dallas`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. DAL, David Da Silva 23:13. Second — 1. PA, Aidan Egan 18:30; 2. DAL, Abe Hobson-Tomascik (Da Silva) 13:09.

Shots — PA 3, DAL 17. Saves — PA 16, DAL 2. Corners — PA 1, DAL 7.

FIELD HOCKEY

Delaware Valley 1, Tunkhannock 0

Delaware Valley`0`0`1`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Third Quarter — 1. DV, Savannah Liz (Georgia Scicutella) 5:42.

Shots — n/a. Saves — DV 4 (Caitlin Luciano), TUN 7 (Emma Dickinson).