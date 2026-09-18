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Lake-Lehman has battled tough in its first month under new coach Mike Mully. On Friday night, though, Dunmore proved to be on another level.

Xavier Burke scored three touchdowns for the undefeated Bucks, who earned a 35-0 win over the visiting Black Knights.

Dunmore posted its second shutout of the season as Lake-Lehman (1-3) closed out a tough stretch against the district’s best Class 2A squads.

The Knights edged Mid Valley in the season opener 14-13 before having to take on Lakeland, Riverside and Dunmore in consecutive weeks.

Next week will be Lake-Lehman’s WVC opener at Hanover Area.

Panther Valley 35, Nanticoke Area 0

The Trojans picked up their first win for new coach Joe Shimko last week but couldn’t get on the board in a road trip to Panther Valley.

After edging Tunkhkannock 14-12, the Trojans fell to 1-3 on the season with the non-conference loss. Up next for Nanticoke is a home game against Wyoming Valley West.

Western Wayne 28, Holy Redeemer 7

The Royals went on the road and couldn’t keep up last week’s momentum on offense in a loss to Western Wayne.

Redeemer had knocked off Susquehanna 26-7 last Saturday but fell to 1-3 by falling to the Wildcats (3-1).